Facts

08:58 23.10.2021

Danilov states possible involvement of oligarchs in certain sabotage of Ukraine's energy balance

Danilov states possible involvement of oligarchs in certain sabotage of Ukraine's energy balance

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) believes that oligarchic circles may be involved in sabotaging the creation of a complete energy balance in Ukraine, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"Until now, unfortunately, there is a certain sabotage of the implementation of the decision precisely in terms of creating the energy balance of Ukraine. Today, when we understand that a certain circle of people who are popularly called oligarchs have a great influence in this industry, we believe that they may be involved in the fact that such a fundamental document has not yet appeared in our country," Danilov said at a briefing following the NSDC meeting on Friday.

