Ukraine records 22,415 new COVID-19 cases, 546 related deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine has registered 22,415 new cases of COVID-19, along with 8,036 recoveries, 546 deaths, and over 251,000 vaccinations in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Thursday.

"More than 251,000 Ukrainians were vaccinated against COVID-19 on October 20. Over the past day, there were 22,415 new cases of COVID-19, including 1,771 children and 345 medical workers. The coronavirus vaccine was administered to 251,254 people, including 165,649 who received their first shot and 85,605 who completed their vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 5,468 persons were hospitalized, 546 died, and 8,036 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2.702 million coronavirus infections, including 2.353 million recoveries and 62,389 deaths.

Since the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 8.374 million people have been inoculated. Of them, 8.374 million have received their first shot of the vaccine and 6.744 million are fully vaccinated and have received two shots of the vaccine, of them two received one vaccine shot abroad. A total of 15.117 million shots have been administered.