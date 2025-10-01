Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:11 01.10.2025

Russian shelling injures 3 civilians in Sumy region

Russian shelling injures 3 civilians in Sumy region
Photo: https://t.me/UA_National_Police

Three civilians were injured as a result of Russian shelling in Sumy region, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine has reported.

"Residential and commercial facilities were damaged, including a high-rise building and private housing, administrative premises, warehouses, an elevator, energy infrastructure and water supply facilities, as well as a medical facility," the report said.

