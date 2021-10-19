Zelensky: Judicial reform, anti-corruption reform to accelerate soon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that in the near future the anti-corruption agencies of Ukraine will resume their work in full, as well as accelerate the implementation of judicial reform and restart the Constitutional Court.

"There are challenges, certain inhibitions, but today, with some changes in the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, we will speed up the voting at second reading of the law on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau," the presidential press service said, citing Zelensky as interviewing ICTV as part of the Svoboda Slova (Freedom of Speech) television program.

In particular, according to the president, steps will be taken in the near future towards the full implementation of the anti-corruption reform.

The head of state also said the implementation of judicial reform has been inhibited in Ukraine for many years, but there are already significant shifts in this direction. In particular, the Verkhovna Rada has already adopted laws on the High Qualification Commission of Judges and the High Council of Justice.

According to Zelensky, the reform of the judicial system of Ukraine received positive feedback from the leadership of the institutions of the European Union.

However, according to the president, there is some resistance to reform within the judiciary. Thus, the Supreme Court appealed to the Constitutional Court of Ukraine regarding the constitutionality of the provisions of the law on the procedure for the election and appointment of HCJ members. However, Zelensky believes that now the Constitutional Court will not block judicial reform.

According to him, the Constitutional Court itself will be rebooted soon.

"There will be a restart of the Constitutional Court as soon as its composition is completely renewed. We expected representatives from the Verkhovna Rada. This did not happen. In the coming weeks this will surely happen, and then the law on the Constitutional Court will be voted on. Now the process is underway," Zelensky said.

The president said that, in addition to the law on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the law on reforming the State Security Service of Ukraine, there were delays in the adoption of other important bills through certain "influential people".

"I am sure that now we will speed up this process," Zelensky said.