As of Tuesday morning, some 15,579 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine, some 7,776 people recovered and 538 people died. Over 193,000 people were vaccinated per day, the press service of the Health Ministry of Ukraine said.

During the entire time of the pandemic in Ukraine, some 2.660 million people fell ill, while 2.337 million people recovered, and 61,348 people died.