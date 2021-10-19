EU FMs set priorities in cooperation with Eastern Partnership countries – Borrell

The Foreign Ministers of the European Union countries discussed the Eastern Partnership on Monday and set priorities in cooperation with the countries participating in this program, Leader of European diplomacy Josep Borrell said.

"We agreed today to work on they called the 'fundamentals.' And the fundamentals are: democracy, human rights, rule of law, anti-corruption. These are the cornerstone: democracy, human rights, rule of law, anti-corruption," Borrell said following a meeting at the level of EU foreign ministers.

He said the meeting participants discussed the preparations for the November EU-Eastern Partnership meeting at the level of foreign ministers, as well as the summit in December. As previously reported, their goal is to further bring the Eastern Partnership countries closer to the EU, both economically and politically.

Borrell said the ministers reiterated "the difficult geopolitical context: the situation in Ukraine," as well as "the ongoing energy crisis in Moldova and the continuous repression in Belarus," which, as Borrell said, suspended its participation in the Eastern Partnership.