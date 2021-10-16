Intl Court of Justice appoints second round of written submissions in Ukraine against Russia case – MFA statement

The UN International Court of Justice has appointed a second round of written submissions in the case of Ukraine against Russia regarding systematic violations by Russia of the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

It is noted that the decision was released today on the International Court of Justice website.

"The case concerns systematic violations by Russia of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. The court's ruling to start the second round of written submissins was preceded by consultations of the representatives of the parties with the President of the Court on September 30, 2021. During the consultations, Ukraine noted the need to set a date as soon as possible for filing objections of factual and legal counterarguments. This will help achieve justice for the people of Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for violating international law," the MFA said.

According to the court's ruling, Ukraine must submit a response to the Russian counter-memorandum by April 8, 2022, after which Russia must submit its written document by December 8, 2022. Following the submission of final written objections by the parties, the court will set a date for an oral hearing on the merits of the case and make a final decision.