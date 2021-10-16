Facts

16:04 16.10.2021

Intl Court of Justice appoints second round of written submissions in Ukraine against Russia case – MFA statement

2 min read
Intl Court of Justice appoints second round of written submissions in Ukraine against Russia case – MFA statement

The UN International Court of Justice has appointed a second round of written submissions in the case of Ukraine against Russia regarding systematic violations by Russia of the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

It is noted that the decision was released today on the International Court of Justice website.

"The case concerns systematic violations by Russia of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. The court's ruling to start the second round of written submissins was preceded by consultations of the representatives of the parties with the President of the Court on September 30, 2021. During the consultations, Ukraine noted the need to set a date as soon as possible for filing objections of factual and legal counterarguments. This will help achieve justice for the people of Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for violating international law," the MFA said.

According to the court's ruling, Ukraine must submit a response to the Russian counter-memorandum by April 8, 2022, after which Russia must submit its written document by December 8, 2022. Following the submission of final written objections by the parties, the court will set a date for an oral hearing on the merits of the case and make a final decision.

Tags: #russia #court #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:19 16.10.2021
Ukraine records 12,983 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,874 recovered, 277 died – ministry

Ukraine records 12,983 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,874 recovered, 277 died – ministry

12:12 16.10.2021
Pentagon chief to meet with Ukrainian President, Defense Minister in Ukraine

Pentagon chief to meet with Ukrainian President, Defense Minister in Ukraine

14:21 15.10.2021
Ukraine condemns Russia's carrying out census in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

Ukraine condemns Russia's carrying out census in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

13:22 15.10.2021
G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukrainian president's commitment to comprehensive judicial reform

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukrainian president's commitment to comprehensive judicial reform

11:31 14.10.2021
Ukraine sees almost 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees almost 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

09:36 13.10.2021
Ukraine records over 16,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records over 16,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

18:56 12.10.2021
IMF downgrades estimate of Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 to 3.5%

IMF downgrades estimate of Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 to 3.5%

16:05 12.10.2021
Ukraine, EU consider it important to coordinate intl efforts for stability in Black Sea region – statement

Ukraine, EU consider it important to coordinate intl efforts for stability in Black Sea region – statement

14:41 12.10.2021
Ukraine, EU call on Russia to assume its responsibility for conflict in Donbas, re-establish ceasefire, meet Minsk agreements commitments – joint statement

Ukraine, EU call on Russia to assume its responsibility for conflict in Donbas, re-establish ceasefire, meet Minsk agreements commitments – joint statement

13:38 12.10.2021
European Commission exploring different scenarios to secure gas supplies to Ukraine – von der Leyen

European Commission exploring different scenarios to secure gas supplies to Ukraine – von der Leyen

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's defense plan approves by NSDC is classified, it to be implemented in case of war – Danilov

Ukraine records 12,983 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,874 recovered, 277 died – ministry

NSDC approves Defense Plan of Ukraine – Danilov

Ukraine's NSDC places 237 individuals on its sanctions list for organizing elections to Russian State Duma in Donbas, Crimea – Danilov

'Red' epidemiological zone introduced in Zaporizhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions from Oct 18 – Nemchinov

LATEST

Ukraine's defense plan approves by NSDC is classified, it to be implemented in case of war – Danilov

NSDC approves strategy of Ukraine's biosafety, biosecurity – Danilov

NSDC adopts Ukraine's info security strategy – Danilov

NSDC approves Defense Plan of Ukraine – Danilov

US calls Russia's census in occupied Crimea as attempt to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Ukraine's NSDC places 237 individuals on its sanctions list for organizing elections to Russian State Duma in Donbas, Crimea – Danilov

As result of shelling at Ukrainian positions in Donbas, serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

'Red' epidemiological zone introduced in Zaporizhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions from Oct 18 – Nemchinov

UNESCO presents report on further deterioration of human rights situation in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

Zelensky introduces Stefanchuk to NSDC, excludes Razumkov – decree

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD