20:06 02.05.2024

Foreign agents bill incompatible with Georgian people's aspirations for Euro-Atlantic future - U.S. ambassador to Georgia

Foreign agents bill incompatible with Georgian people's aspirations for Euro-Atlantic future - U.S. ambassador to Georgia

The Georgian government's intention to endorse the bill on foreign agents is incompatible with the aspirations of the Georgian people who are striving for Euro-Atlantic integration, United States Ambassador to Georgia Robin Dunnigan said.

"I am deeply concerned that in recent weeks the Georgian government's choices have moved the country away from its Euro-Atlantic future, a destination desired by the overwhelming majority of Georgians," Dunnigan said in a statement released by the U.S. embassy on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, the ruling party appears determined to advance legislation that the EU has clearly said is incompatible with Georgia's EU aspirations," Dunnigan said.

The Georgian side has previously refused to participate in a meeting on strategic partnership with the U.S., the statement said.

"Recently we have invited senior members of the Georgian Government to engage directly with the most senior leaders in the United States to discuss our strategic partnership and any concerns with U.S. assistance; unfortunately, the Georgian side chose not to accept this invitation," Dunnigan said.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the final enactment of the bill on foreign agents in a few weeks on Wednesday.

The Georgian parliament passed the bill On Transparency of Foreign Influence in the second reading at its plenary session on Wednesday. The final, third reading of the bill will be put up for a vote in the parliament on May 17.

