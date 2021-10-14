Facts

11:31 14.10.2021

Ukraine sees almost 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees almost 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 18,881 new cases of COVID-19 and 412 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Thursday.

"Ukraine recorded 18,881 new cases of COVID-19, including 1,748 children and 368 medical workers, over the past day, October 13, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 4,633 persons were hospitalized, 412 died, and 7,630 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,597,275 coronavirus infections, including 2,311,991 recoveries and 59,935 deaths.

As many as 7,774,486 Ukrainians have been vaccinated to date, including 7,774,484 who have received their first shot and 6,349,739 fully vaccinated, with two of them having received their first shot abroad. A total of 14,124,223 shots have been administered.

