Nothing threatens Ukraine's visa-free travel with EU – FM

Nothing threatens the visa-free regime of Ukraine with the European Union, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"I want to draw your attention to what was not discussed at yesterday's summit [Ukraine-EU]: there were no public or non-public talk about any mythical threats to visa-free travel, about any failures of the EU policy in Ukraine. This is convincing evidence that fakes of certain political forces or demotivating political statements that relations between Ukraine and the EU are in crisis and have no prospects, in fact, have nothing to do with reality. Nothing threatens Ukraine's visa-free regime and our cooperation, our integration into the EU," Kuleba said at an on-online briefing on Wednesday.

Kuleba also drew attention to the fact that in a joint statement on the results of the 23rd Ukraine-EU summit, the Associated Trio was recognized for the first time. "We have long insisted on differentiation within the framework of the Eastern Partnership so that Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova are perceived as special partners with special ambitions and prospects in relations with the EU. Over the year we have managed to overcome skepticism and bring support for this idea to the level of a joint statement of Ukraine and the EU," he pointed out.

The Minister noted that Ukraine proposes to hold in the near future the next meeting in the EU plus Associated Trio format, at which further liberalization of trade between Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova with the EU in the context of the Green Deal and the digital transition of the EU will be discussed.

"Together with our colleagues from Georgia and Moldova, we will continue the practice of joint visits to the EU member states at all levels in order to acquaint European partners in detail with the initiative of the Associated Trio and the development of new areas of interaction," Kuleba added.