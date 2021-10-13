Facts

13:43 13.10.2021

Nothing threatens Ukraine's visa-free travel with EU – FM

2 min read
Nothing threatens Ukraine's visa-free travel with EU – FM

Nothing threatens the visa-free regime of Ukraine with the European Union, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"I want to draw your attention to what was not discussed at yesterday's summit [Ukraine-EU]: there were no public or non-public talk about any mythical threats to visa-free travel, about any failures of the EU policy in Ukraine. This is convincing evidence that fakes of certain political forces or demotivating political statements that relations between Ukraine and the EU are in crisis and have no prospects, in fact, have nothing to do with reality. Nothing threatens Ukraine's visa-free regime and our cooperation, our integration into the EU," Kuleba said at an on-online briefing on Wednesday.

Kuleba also drew attention to the fact that in a joint statement on the results of the 23rd Ukraine-EU summit, the Associated Trio was recognized for the first time. "We have long insisted on differentiation within the framework of the Eastern Partnership so that Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova are perceived as special partners with special ambitions and prospects in relations with the EU. Over the year we have managed to overcome skepticism and bring support for this idea to the level of a joint statement of Ukraine and the EU," he pointed out.

The Minister noted that Ukraine proposes to hold in the near future the next meeting in the EU plus Associated Trio format, at which further liberalization of trade between Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova with the EU in the context of the Green Deal and the digital transition of the EU will be discussed.

"Together with our colleagues from Georgia and Moldova, we will continue the practice of joint visits to the EU member states at all levels in order to acquaint European partners in detail with the initiative of the Associated Trio and the development of new areas of interaction," Kuleba added.

Tags: #visa_free
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:55 29.09.2021
Discussions are underway in EU over abuse of visa-free travel by number of countries, including Ukraine – media

Discussions are underway in EU over abuse of visa-free travel by number of countries, including Ukraine – media

14:16 27.04.2021
Introduction to EU of Digital Certificate for travel amid COVID-19 pandemic not to affect functioning of visa-free travel

Introduction to EU of Digital Certificate for travel amid COVID-19 pandemic not to affect functioning of visa-free travel

17:28 17.12.2020
Zelensky calls signing 'industrial visa-free' agreement with EU key task for two years

Zelensky calls signing 'industrial visa-free' agreement with EU key task for two years

13:04 29.10.2020
EU considers Constitutional Court's decision as basis for suspension of visa-free travel – media

EU considers Constitutional Court's decision as basis for suspension of visa-free travel – media

09:56 15.09.2020
There are no threats to visa-free travel between Ukraine, EU – Kuleba

There are no threats to visa-free travel between Ukraine, EU – Kuleba

10:09 01.11.2018
Visa-free travel with Qatar to fully operate from Nov 2

Visa-free travel with Qatar to fully operate from Nov 2

11:41 15.08.2018
Poroshenko instructs Foreign Ministry to report on Ukraine's compliance with visa-free regime to EC

Poroshenko instructs Foreign Ministry to report on Ukraine's compliance with visa-free regime to EC

12:45 31.07.2018
Over a million Ukrainians use visa-free regime with EU countries

Over a million Ukrainians use visa-free regime with EU countries

13:54 03.07.2018
Ukrainians can now stay in Serbia without visas for up to 90 days – Poroshenko

Ukrainians can now stay in Serbia without visas for up to 90 days – Poroshenko

13:17 18.10.2017
Ukrainians made use of visa-free regime with EU 7.5 mln times

Ukrainians made use of visa-free regime with EU 7.5 mln times

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

HACC imposes pretrial restraint on Yanukovych's son in detention form

Kyiv authorities: holidays to start from Oct 25 as scheduled

Health Ministry initiates early school holidays from Oct 18

Ukraine records over 16,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kherson region from Oct 15

LATEST

HACC imposes pretrial restraint on Yanukovych's son in detention form

Kyiv authorities: holidays to start from Oct 25 as scheduled

Chaplynka checkpoint on administrative border with Crimea to stop operating from Oct 19

The Ukrainian Cultural Center has opened in Tel Aviv, while its works in a test mode

Sumy, three other regions have critical prerequisites for entering 'red' zone - KSE

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel is working on organizing an internship for Ukrainian military medics at the Emek Medical Center in Israel

Ukraine expects from Russia clear answer on Putin's readiness to meet with Zelensky – MFA

Swedish retailer H&M announces opening date of first store in Lviv

Kuleba on detention of Saakashvili: We don't abandon our citizens in trouble abroad

Health Ministry initiates early school holidays from Oct 18

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD