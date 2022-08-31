Zelensky signs laws as part of ‘customs visa-free regime’

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed the laws within the framework of the "customs visa-free regime".

“I have just signed these documents - on accession [of Ukraine] to the Convention on the Simplification of Formalities in Trade in Goods and to the Convention on the Common Transit Procedure. They are the actual implementation of the customs visa-free regime. We did it in record time and in a completely coordinated manner - all branches of government," Zelensky said in a video message.

At the same time, the Head of state thanked the diplomats, members of the government and deputies who provided such a result.

“Ukraine will be a full member of the EU - and we are already closer to Europe than at any time in previous decades,” the president noted.

As reported, on August 15, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law (No. 7420) with amendments to the Customs Code of Ukraine to join the Convention on the Joint Transit Procedure of May 20, 1987 and participate in the New Computerized Transit System (NCTS), which is used by the contractual parties to the Convention – the so-called "customs visa-free regime".

This Tuesday, the Parliament also ratified Ukraine's accession to the Convention on the Simplification of Formalities in Trade in Goods and to the Convention on the Common Transit Procedure.

The Convention on the Common Transit Procedure unites the countries of the European region (EU, EFTA, Turkey, Macedonia and Serbia), which have introduced uniform rules for declaring and controlling transit movements of goods using NCTS for all contractual parties.