Economy

17:51 16.03.2023

Ukraine, EU extend transport visa-free regime for another year - Deputy PM

2 min read

The agreement between Ukraine and the EU on the liberalization of freight traffic has been extended until June 30, 2024, the document, signed in June 2022, abolished the need for Ukrainian carriers to obtain appropriate permits for bilateral and transit transportation to the EU states.

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Restoration Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Facebook the corresponding agreement was reached at the first meeting of the joint committee of the agreement on freight transportation by road.

"Over the first year, the agreement has proved its practical effectiveness. During the period of its validity, the volume of bilateral and transit road cargo transportation has grown by more than 50%," he said.

Since the signing of the agreement on June 29, 2022, the number of carriers crossing the border towards the EU has increased by 53% compared to the same period in 2021, while the number of crossings itself has increased by 43%.

The official noted the potential for further growth, in particular, through joint development of the necessary logistics infrastructure at the border with European partners. He recalled that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, two new checkpoints on the border with Romania were opened, as well as a checkpoint on temporary infrastructure for the passage of empty trucks on the border with Poland.

"The effective implementation of the transport visa-free regime brings us closer to our main foreign policy goal - gaining EU membership," Kubrakov stressed.

Tags: #visa_free #transport

MORE ABOUT

09:54 09.03.2023
After night missile attack in Kharkiv, electric transport doesn't operate, metro works as shelter

After night missile attack in Kharkiv, electric transport doesn't operate, metro works as shelter

15:55 23.02.2023
Service for Transport Safety plans to introduce e-Queue at five more border crossing points

Service for Transport Safety plans to introduce e-Queue at five more border crossing points

10:48 17.02.2023
Kyiv fully restores work of ground electric transport

Kyiv fully restores work of ground electric transport

12:35 18.11.2022
Infrastructure Ministry to launch digital system for managing restoration of transport infrastructure in 2023

Infrastructure Ministry to launch digital system for managing restoration of transport infrastructure in 2023

14:23 31.08.2022
Zelensky signs laws as part of ‘customs visa-free regime’

Zelensky signs laws as part of ‘customs visa-free regime’

13:46 26.08.2022
Shmyhal: Ukraine to receive 'customs visa-free regime' this year

Shmyhal: Ukraine to receive 'customs visa-free regime' this year

14:21 28.07.2022
Brussels includes Ukraine, Moldova and excludes Russia, Belarus from TEN-T

Brussels includes Ukraine, Moldova and excludes Russia, Belarus from TEN-T

09:34 30.06.2022
Visa-free transportation agreement with EU will significantly increase Ukrainian goods export – Zelensky

Visa-free transportation agreement with EU will significantly increase Ukrainian goods export – Zelensky

14:55 28.06.2022
Freight rail tariffs in Ukraine will grow by 70% from July

Freight rail tariffs in Ukraine will grow by 70% from July

16:51 14.06.2022
Ukraine, EU agree on text of agreement on liberalisation of road transport

Ukraine, EU agree on text of agreement on liberalisation of road transport

AD

HOT NEWS

IMF mission notes progress in talks with Ukraine on new program, plans to complete discussions in coming days

EU to extend preferential trade regime for Ukraine, may make second MFA tranche late March

Govt approves govt action plan for 2023 – PM

Ukraine's govt approves state anti-corruption program 2023-2025

Share of enterprises planning growth in next 3-4 months up by 10 p.p. in Feb - study

LATEST

Ukraine reduces forex earnings from export of ferrous metals by 82.2% in two months

Unblocking of ports would bring Ukraine $20 bln in forex earnings - Metinvest

Ukraine hopes to complete negotiations with IMF mission by weekend, get good news early next week – NBU governor

NBU decides to keep key policy rate at 25% as expected

Ukraine plans to formalize CEPA with UAE in April, update FTA agreement with Canada - Svyrydenko

Nemiroff to complete modernization of Nemyriv distillery in 2024, plans to increase share of exports to 70%

Ferrexpo reduces export revenue by 51.7% in 2022, looking for ways to transport products by sea

IMF mission notes progress in talks with Ukraine on new program, plans to complete discussions in coming days

Ukraine signs cooperation memo with Energy Community for energy sector restoration – PM

Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky and Novovolynsk to attract EUR 34.5 mln grant from NEFCO to build houses for IDPs

AD
AD
AD
AD