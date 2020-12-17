Zelensky calls signing 'industrial visa-free' agreement with EU key task for two years

The key task in the field of trade between Ukraine and the EU for the next two years is the signing of an agreement with the EU on the mutual recognition of Conformity Assessment and Acceptability of Industrial Products (ACAA, an "industrial visa-free" agreement), President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"In 2021, we will begin an overall assessment of achievement of the objectives of the Association Agreement, which should be the driving force behind the renewal of the agreement. Our goal is to use the renewal process to maximize Ukraine's integration into the EU internal market. The key trade target for the next two years is an "industrial visa-free" agreement with the EU," Zelensky said at the plenary session on the strategic priorities of Ukraine's foreign policy within the conference of heads of foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine.

According to him, in the field of sectoral integration, a new priority of cooperation with the EU will be involving Ukraine in the implementation of the European Green Deal.

"We must finally conclude an agreement on a joint aviation space. I remember that we agreed with the EU leadership to do this at the very beginning of next year. I am sure that this will be so," Zelensky added.

The president assured that Ukraine will continue efforts towards further integration of the energy markets of Ukraine and the EU and the maximum approximation to the single digital market of the EU. He noted that all these tasks are not only for the representative of Ukraine to the EU, but for each ambassador in the EU member states and candidate countries.