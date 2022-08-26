Economy

13:46 26.08.2022

Shmyhal: Ukraine to receive 'customs visa-free regime' this year

1 min read
Shmyhal: Ukraine to receive 'customs visa-free regime' this year

Ukraine will receive "a customs visa-free regime" as early as 2022, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Ukraine will receive 'a customs visa-free' this year! Yesterday, the Joint Committee of the Conventions on Joint Transit and Facilitation made an official decision to invite Ukraine to join them from October 1. Ukraine will become the 36th state party to the Conventions," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to the prime minister, "a customs visa-free regime" is the rapid movement of goods between the countries of the European region, where there is less bureaucracy at customs, fewer opportunities for abuse, and data exchange with neighboring customs offices is actually in real time.

Shmyhal also believes that "a customs visa-free regime" is one of the key areas for building a convenient and transparent customs in Ukraine.

"Also, the project of an electronic queue at the border is currently being implemented, work is underway to create common checkpoints with European neighbors and modern service zones at all checkpoints. In addition, a central role in the transformation of customs is given to its digitalization, including convenient customs clearance of cars through Diia," he wrote.

Tags: #ukraine #visa_free

MORE ABOUT

10:15 26.08.2022
There’s no intermediate position regarding support for Ukraine, Italy decides to be on side of freedom – FM

There’s no intermediate position regarding support for Ukraine, Italy decides to be on side of freedom – FM

10:55 25.08.2022
Portugal to continue to provide Ukraine with political, financial, military and humanitarian assistance – Foreign Minister

Portugal to continue to provide Ukraine with political, financial, military and humanitarian assistance – Foreign Minister

17:40 24.08.2022
On Independence Day, EC President along with Ukrainians, unfurl 30-meter Ukrainian flag on Brussels' central square

On Independence Day, EC President along with Ukrainians, unfurl 30-meter Ukrainian flag on Brussels' central square

17:22 23.08.2022
Shmyhal: By end of 2024, we plan to be fully ready to join EU

Shmyhal: By end of 2024, we plan to be fully ready to join EU

12:24 23.08.2022
Duda arrives in Ukraine, speaks in Rada

Duda arrives in Ukraine, speaks in Rada

10:21 23.08.2022
Ukraine intends to expand sanction of freezing assets of Kurchenko, Lebedev, Tabachnyk and Deripaska

Ukraine intends to expand sanction of freezing assets of Kurchenko, Lebedev, Tabachnyk and Deripaska

09:34 23.08.2022
Netherlands allocates new aid package to Ukraine worth over EUR 80 mln

Netherlands allocates new aid package to Ukraine worth over EUR 80 mln

10:39 19.08.2022
Biden administration preparing about $800 mln of additional security assistance for Ukraine – media

Biden administration preparing about $800 mln of additional security assistance for Ukraine – media

18:23 18.08.2022
Ukraine, Turkey sign memo on post-war reconstruction

Ukraine, Turkey sign memo on post-war reconstruction

11:42 18.08.2022
Ukraine receives CAD 50 mln loan from Canada through IMF

Ukraine receives CAD 50 mln loan from Canada through IMF

AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba urges French company TotalEnergies to stop cooperation with Russia

Chornobyl NPP resumes processing radioactive waste

State budget receives $3 bln in grant aid from USA via World Bank mechanism – Shmyhal

Ukraine to receive $3 bln grant from USA on Independence Day

Ministry of Economy predicts 35-40% fall in economy by late 2022 – Svyrydenko

LATEST

World Bank urges Ukraine to adhere to corporate governance procedure when appointing GTSOU head

Kuleba urges French company TotalEnergies to stop cooperation with Russia

ZNPP personnel working on connecting power units Nos. 5-6 to power grid – regulator

Chornobyl NPP resumes processing radioactive waste

State budget receives $3 bln in grant aid from USA via World Bank mechanism – Shmyhal

Environmental damage from Russian military aggression up to almost UAH 400 bln – Ministry of Natural Resources

City One Development considering sites for industrial parks in Khmelnytsky, Zakarpattia regions

Ukraine to receive $3 bln grant from USA on Independence Day

Ukrainian PM: Estimated losses of Ukraine from temporary occupation of Crimea about $118 bln

Some 12 largest enterprises do not work in Mykolaiv region due to war – local governor

AD
AD
AD
AD