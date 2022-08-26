Shmyhal: Ukraine to receive 'customs visa-free regime' this year

Ukraine will receive "a customs visa-free regime" as early as 2022, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Ukraine will receive 'a customs visa-free' this year! Yesterday, the Joint Committee of the Conventions on Joint Transit and Facilitation made an official decision to invite Ukraine to join them from October 1. Ukraine will become the 36th state party to the Conventions," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to the prime minister, "a customs visa-free regime" is the rapid movement of goods between the countries of the European region, where there is less bureaucracy at customs, fewer opportunities for abuse, and data exchange with neighboring customs offices is actually in real time.

Shmyhal also believes that "a customs visa-free regime" is one of the key areas for building a convenient and transparent customs in Ukraine.

"Also, the project of an electronic queue at the border is currently being implemented, work is underway to create common checkpoints with European neighbors and modern service zones at all checkpoints. In addition, a central role in the transformation of customs is given to its digitalization, including convenient customs clearance of cars through Diia," he wrote.