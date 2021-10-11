Ukraine records over 8,800 new COVID-19 cases, over 200 related deaths in past 24 hours

"Ukraine recorded 8,832 new cases of COVID-19, including 863 children and 78 medical workers, over the past day, October 10, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 2,672 persons were hospitalized, 207 died, and 2,053 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen 2,550,089 coronavirus infections, including 2,292,480 recoveries and 58,700 deaths.