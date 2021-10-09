Facts

15:38 09.10.2021

Klitschko opens Days of Kyiv in Leipzig

1 min read
Klitschko opens Days of Kyiv in Leipzig

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko opened a photo exhibition in Leipzig (Germany) dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the sister city partnership between two cities.

"Today, the Mayor of Leipzig and I opened the Days of Kyiv in Leipzig. To mark the 60th anniversary of the sister city partnership and cooperation of our cities. The Days of Kyiv were opened with the photo exhibition about the daily life of the Ukrainian capital," Klitschko wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

He noted that many Ukrainians living in Leipzig came to the photo exhibition.

Tags: #germany #klitschko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:34 07.10.2021
Klitschko urges SBI not to engage in PR, disinformation, but show court verdicts

Klitschko urges SBI not to engage in PR, disinformation, but show court verdicts

11:32 30.09.2021
High gas prices, tariffs shifted to local govts bring situation with heating closer to critical – Klitschko

High gas prices, tariffs shifted to local govts bring situation with heating closer to critical – Klitschko

11:08 27.09.2021
Kuleba: Ukraine counts on formation of coalition favorable for development of Ukrainian-German relations

Kuleba: Ukraine counts on formation of coalition favorable for development of Ukrainian-German relations

15:53 13.09.2021
Klitschko hopes there to be no need to introduce lockdown in Kyiv

Klitschko hopes there to be no need to introduce lockdown in Kyiv

15:33 27.08.2021
Klitschko: Kyiv Investment Forum this year to be dedicated to smart development of Kyiv region, its creative transformation

Klitschko: Kyiv Investment Forum this year to be dedicated to smart development of Kyiv region, its creative transformation

11:39 26.08.2021
Klitschko says 40% of water in Kyiv purified using modern European technologies

Klitschko says 40% of water in Kyiv purified using modern European technologies

15:44 23.08.2021
German Economic Affairs Minister Altmaier: We will not allow Crimea to be turned into blind spot on map

German Economic Affairs Minister Altmaier: We will not allow Crimea to be turned into blind spot on map

11:26 23.08.2021
Ukraine, Germany, and France should have consolidated position on Donbas settlement – Ukrainian president

Ukraine, Germany, and France should have consolidated position on Donbas settlement – Ukrainian president

11:08 23.08.2021
Zelensky still hopes to receive weapons from Germany

Zelensky still hopes to receive weapons from Germany

14:46 20.08.2021
Klitschko says he was invited to NSDC meeting, but he can't attend due to trip to Chernihiv region

Klitschko says he was invited to NSDC meeting, but he can't attend due to trip to Chernihiv region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: SAPO competition committee must fulfill its duty properly

In Rivne region, extra rounds of children immunization against polio to be held, unvaccinated children not to be allowed to study

Ukraine records 15,908 new COVID-19 cases, 5,364 recoveries, 250 deaths in past 24 hours

Saakashvili says is prisoner of Georgian authorities

SBU: As part of Medvedchuk's suspicion, involvement of Poroshenko, Gontareva to be worked out

LATEST

Zelensky: SAPO competition committee must fulfill its duty properly

In Rivne region, extra rounds of children immunization against polio to be held, unvaccinated children not to be allowed to study

EU, US urge Kyiv to resume work of selection committee to elect SAPO head without delay

Health Ministry intends to expand list of professions with compulsory vaccination – Radutsky

Kuleba, Çavuşoğlu meet with Ukrainian, Turkish businessmen in Lviv

Ukraine records 15,908 new COVID-19 cases, 5,364 recoveries, 250 deaths in past 24 hours

Saakashvili says is prisoner of Georgian authorities

SBU: As part of Medvedchuk's suspicion, involvement of Poroshenko, Gontareva to be worked out

PGO to ask for Medvedchuk's arrest with alternative of UAH 1 bln bail – Venediktova

Medvedchuk charged with high treason, aiding terrorist organizations, involvement in illegal coal supplies from ORDLO – Prosecutor General

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD