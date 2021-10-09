Klitschko opens Days of Kyiv in Leipzig

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko opened a photo exhibition in Leipzig (Germany) dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the sister city partnership between two cities.

"Today, the Mayor of Leipzig and I opened the Days of Kyiv in Leipzig. To mark the 60th anniversary of the sister city partnership and cooperation of our cities. The Days of Kyiv were opened with the photo exhibition about the daily life of the Ukrainian capital," Klitschko wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

He noted that many Ukrainians living in Leipzig came to the photo exhibition.