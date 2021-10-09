Ukraine records 15,908 new COVID-19 cases, 5,364 recoveries, 250 deaths in past 24 hours

As of Saturday morning, 15,908 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, 5,364 people recovered and 250 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

"Over October 8, 2021, some 15,908 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine [including 1,477 children and 298 health workers]. Also over the past day: 3,571 people were hospitalized, 250 people died and 5,364 people recovered," the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel.

A day earlier, on October 8, some 16,362 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, 15,125 new cases were reported in Ukraine on October 7, 2021, and some 12,662 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on October 6.

In total, during the pandemic in Ukraine, 2.530 million people fell ill, 2.288 million people recovered, and 58,331 people died.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Odesa (1,310), Dnipropetrovsk (1,291), Lviv (1,177), Donetsk (1,080) and Kharkiv (984) regions.