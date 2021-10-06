Facts

17:17 06.10.2021

Ukrainian authorities to react harshly to any cases of anti-Semitism – Yermak

2 min read
Ukrainian authorities to react harshly to any cases of anti-Semitism – Yermak

The Ukrainian authorities will react toughly to any cases of anti-Semitism, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said at a meeting with representatives of the National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry.

According to the presidential press service, the meeting was dedicated to the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy, where representatives of the National Coalition welcomed Ukraine's efforts to combat anti-Semitism.

In particular, they noted the importance of the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the law on preventing and countering anti-Semitism in Ukraine.

The head of the President's Office said the team of the head of state will do everything to ensure that the principles of this law are implemented as quickly as possible.

"Fortunately, today Ukraine has overcome anti-Semitism, but we are concerned about the attempts of some politicians to return hidden anti-Semitic messages to our national dialogue through their media holdings and in other ways. President [Volodymyr] Zelensky will not allow this," Yermak said.

He also stressed the importance of deepening relations between Ukraine and the National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry.

"It is very important for us to maintain our relations. You are always welcome guests in our country, our friends," he said.

In addition, Yermak briefed the meeting participants about Ukraine's efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in Donbas.

Tags: #anti_semitism
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:01 22.09.2021
Rada adopts law on fight against anti-Semitism

Rada adopts law on fight against anti-Semitism

09:37 15.01.2020
Ukraine strongly condemns all forms of intolerance, anti-Semitism, makes efforts to combat their manifestations

Ukraine strongly condemns all forms of intolerance, anti-Semitism, makes efforts to combat their manifestations

18:35 27.11.2019
Ukraine has seen no attacks motivated by anti-Semitism in past 3 years – Association of Jewish Communities

Ukraine has seen no attacks motivated by anti-Semitism in past 3 years – Association of Jewish Communities

14:07 18.09.2019
In 2019 the National Police opened 11 criminal proceedings on the offenses related to anti-Semitism – Boris Lozhkin

In 2019 the National Police opened 11 criminal proceedings on the offenses related to anti-Semitism – Boris Lozhkin

16:18 23.01.2015
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to appoint Special Envoy on Battling Anti-Semitism

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to appoint Special Envoy on Battling Anti-Semitism

15:34 31.10.2012
No anti-Semitism at state level in Ukraine, Ihor Kolomoisky says

No anti-Semitism at state level in Ukraine, Ihor Kolomoisky says

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Several regions of Ukraine may fall into 'red' zone in coming days – PM

Venediktova signs suspicion notice to Odesa mayor Trukhanov as part of NABU, SAPO investigation

Holocaust Memorial Center Babyn Yar names first 159 names of Nazi soldiers who killed Jews in Babyn Yar

President's Office considers logical suspension of head of Ukreximbank board for investigation period

Ukraine registers 12,662 new cases of COVID-19, 320 deaths in past 24 hours

LATEST

Kharkiv joins Green Cities programme

President of Israel meets reps of Jewish community of Ukraine

Ukreximbank board chairman apologizes for attack on journalists of Schemes TV program

Several regions of Ukraine may fall into 'red' zone in coming days – PM

Venediktova signs suspicion notice to Odesa mayor Trukhanov as part of NABU, SAPO investigation

Saakashvili's official spouse demands his release from prison

Holocaust Memorial Center Babyn Yar names first 159 names of Nazi soldiers who killed Jews in Babyn Yar

President's Office considers logical suspension of head of Ukreximbank board for investigation period

Ukraine registers 12,662 new cases of COVID-19, 320 deaths in past 24 hours

British Ambassador Simmons concerned over attack on Radio Liberty journalists

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD