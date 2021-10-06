Ukrainian authorities to react harshly to any cases of anti-Semitism – Yermak

The Ukrainian authorities will react toughly to any cases of anti-Semitism, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said at a meeting with representatives of the National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry.

According to the presidential press service, the meeting was dedicated to the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy, where representatives of the National Coalition welcomed Ukraine's efforts to combat anti-Semitism.

In particular, they noted the importance of the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the law on preventing and countering anti-Semitism in Ukraine.

The head of the President's Office said the team of the head of state will do everything to ensure that the principles of this law are implemented as quickly as possible.

"Fortunately, today Ukraine has overcome anti-Semitism, but we are concerned about the attempts of some politicians to return hidden anti-Semitic messages to our national dialogue through their media holdings and in other ways. President [Volodymyr] Zelensky will not allow this," Yermak said.

He also stressed the importance of deepening relations between Ukraine and the National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry.

"It is very important for us to maintain our relations. You are always welcome guests in our country, our friends," he said.

In addition, Yermak briefed the meeting participants about Ukraine's efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in Donbas.