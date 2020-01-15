Facts

09:37 15.01.2020

Ukraine strongly condemns all forms of intolerance, anti-Semitism, makes efforts to combat their manifestations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has stated that Ukraine strongly condemns all forms of intolerance and anti-Semitism, and authorities at all levels are making efforts to combat their manifestations.

"With regard to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel of January 13, 2020, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stresses that Ukraine strongly condemns all forms of intolerance and antisemitism, and the Ukrainian authorities at all levels make every effort to fight any of their manifestations. It has been recognized by the influential international and non-governmental institutions, and the Ministry of the Diaspora Affairs of Israel as well. This assessment is also consistent with the data of the Jewish community of Ukraine and national non-governmental human rights organizations," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on Tuesday.

The ministry assured that "preservation of the historical truth about the Holocaust tragedy in Ukraine, restoration of the historical justice, including towards those who had fought for the independence of our country and whose memory had been disgraced by the Soviet propaganda, will remain the important goal of Ukraine's state policy."

The Foreign Ministry reiterated that "civilized nations should be guided by the principle of commemoration of all the perished, and the discussions in this sphere should be conducted at the level of experts and historians, and not politicians."

As reported, the Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the celebration in Ukraine of the ideologists of the Ukrainian National Movement, who they said were responsible for the murder of Jews during the Holocaust.

