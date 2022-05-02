Facts

16:54 02.05.2022

Lavrov's anti-Semitic attacks on Ukrainian president, Jews absolutely unacceptable - MFA

2 min read
Lavrov's anti-Semitic attacks on Ukrainian president, Jews absolutely unacceptable - MFA

The anti-Semitic attacks by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Serhiy Lavrov towards the President of Ukraine and the Jews are absolutely unacceptable, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"The anti-Semitic attacks of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov towards the President of Ukraine and the Jews are absolutely unacceptable. Russia is already too deeply bogged down in its nonsense, justifying the barbaric aggression against Ukraine. The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry has actually questioned the existence of not only the Ukrainian nation, but also the Holocaust. Lavrov deliberately insulted the memory of the millions of Jews who died at the hands of the Nazis during World War II," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

He recalled that the Israeli government had already called Lavrov's statements "a terrible historical mistake."

"The deep-rooted anti-Semitism of Russian elites demonstrates to the whole world that Putin's Russia purposefully cherishes the 'superiority' of Russians and hatred of other peoples. Together we must stop Russia now, before its aggressive policy leads to even more catastrophic consequences," the speaker quoted the minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba as saying.

Nikolenko said that Ukraine calls on the governments of all countries of the world to give a decisive response to the Russian Federation.

"We express solidarity with the Jewish people. We call on the governments of all countries of the world to give a decisive response to the Russian Federation: isolate it even more, impose an embargo on Russian oil and gas that will deprive the Russian military machine of financial resources, increase military, financial and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, whose people now heroically opposes Russian evil," he said.

Tags: #lavrov #anti_semitism #minister_of_foreign
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:28 02.05.2022
Yermak: Lavrov's statement is manifestation of caveman anti-Semitism

Yermak: Lavrov's statement is manifestation of caveman anti-Semitism

16:15 02.05.2022
Russia legal heir of Nazi ideology - Podoliak

Russia legal heir of Nazi ideology - Podoliak

13:57 02.05.2022
Israeli FM calls Lavrov's statement inexcusable: Lowest level of racism against Jews is accusing Jews themselves of anti-Semitism

Israeli FM calls Lavrov's statement inexcusable: Lowest level of racism against Jews is accusing Jews themselves of anti-Semitism

11:01 16.03.2022
Sides close to agreeing on wordings of security guarantee agreements with Ukraine – Lavrov

Sides close to agreeing on wordings of security guarantee agreements with Ukraine – Lavrov

16:26 09.03.2022
Kuleba has no high expectations about talks with Lavrov, promises to squeeze maximum out

Kuleba has no high expectations about talks with Lavrov, promises to squeeze maximum out

13:19 05.03.2022
Kuleba: If I see that negotiations with Lavrov can be meaningful and that this will fit into overall framework of negotiation process, I will not refuse

Kuleba: If I see that negotiations with Lavrov can be meaningful and that this will fit into overall framework of negotiation process, I will not refuse

15:35 03.03.2022
Kuleba to Lavrov: Tell your boss to stop indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian cities

Kuleba to Lavrov: Tell your boss to stop indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian cities

10:45 26.02.2022
UK imposes sanctions on Putin, Lavrov by freezing assets - document

UK imposes sanctions on Putin, Lavrov by freezing assets - document

10:38 26.02.2022
EU imposes sanctions on Putin, Lavrov

EU imposes sanctions on Putin, Lavrov

15:21 25.02.2022
EU intends to freeze assets of Putin, Lavrov as part of sanctions package – media

EU intends to freeze assets of Putin, Lavrov as part of sanctions package – media

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Lives of Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol should not be left to Russian army, which continues to bomb their positions - Kuleba

Zelensky: War in Ukraine - murder from another point of view

Some 219 children killed, 405 wounded due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

Over 1,200 bodies of civilians already been found in Kyiv region

Situation in Mariupol extremely difficult, city mainly under control of Russian armed forces - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

LATEST

Lives of Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol should not be left to Russian army, which continues to bomb their positions - Kuleba

Zelensky: War in Ukraine - murder from another point of view

Some 219 children killed, 405 wounded due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

Over 1,200 bodies of civilians already been found in Kyiv region

Danish Foreign Minister visits Irpin

Situation in Mariupol extremely difficult, city mainly under control of Russian armed forces - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Yermak: Progress in negotiations with Russia - stopping the war, de-occupying territory

Russian hackers attack information systems across the country - Special Communication, Information Protection Service

Zelensky: Azov Battalion is part of Ukrainian army, has nothing to do with politics

Zelensky: Russia is capable of using any prohibited weapon

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD