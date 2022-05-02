Lavrov's anti-Semitic attacks on Ukrainian president, Jews absolutely unacceptable - MFA

The anti-Semitic attacks by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Serhiy Lavrov towards the President of Ukraine and the Jews are absolutely unacceptable, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"The anti-Semitic attacks of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov towards the President of Ukraine and the Jews are absolutely unacceptable. Russia is already too deeply bogged down in its nonsense, justifying the barbaric aggression against Ukraine. The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry has actually questioned the existence of not only the Ukrainian nation, but also the Holocaust. Lavrov deliberately insulted the memory of the millions of Jews who died at the hands of the Nazis during World War II," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

He recalled that the Israeli government had already called Lavrov's statements "a terrible historical mistake."

"The deep-rooted anti-Semitism of Russian elites demonstrates to the whole world that Putin's Russia purposefully cherishes the 'superiority' of Russians and hatred of other peoples. Together we must stop Russia now, before its aggressive policy leads to even more catastrophic consequences," the speaker quoted the minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba as saying.

Nikolenko said that Ukraine calls on the governments of all countries of the world to give a decisive response to the Russian Federation.

"We express solidarity with the Jewish people. We call on the governments of all countries of the world to give a decisive response to the Russian Federation: isolate it even more, impose an embargo on Russian oil and gas that will deprive the Russian military machine of financial resources, increase military, financial and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, whose people now heroically opposes Russian evil," he said.