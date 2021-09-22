Facts

15:01 22.09.2021

Rada adopts law on fight against anti-Semitism

2 min read
Rada adopts law on fight against anti-Semitism

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has passed a law on the prevention and countering of anti-Semitism.

The bill contains a definition of anti-Semitism, prohibits Judophobia and its manifestations and envisages liability for violations of the legislation on anti-Semitism.

According to the document, manifestations of anti-Semitism include, in particular, calling for, concealment of or justification of the killing of or harming Jews, making false statements and hate speech on Jews, denying the fact of the prosecution and mass killings of Jews during WWII (the Holocaust), the production and dissemination of any materials containing anti-Semitic statements, and also public use of materials, symbols and images with anti-Semitic content.

Under the law, manifestations of anti-Semitism include deliberate damage, destruction or desecration of buildings and other structures belonging to Jewish people, Jewish communities and Jewish public organizations, and also religious buildings (houses), Jewish burial places, monuments, and memorial signs devoted to Jews for anti-Semitic motives.

People guilty of violating this bill will bear civil, administrative and criminal liability in accordance with the law. Compensation for physical and moral damage done as a result of anti-Semitism and its manifestations will take place in accordance with procedures outlined in the Ukrainian legislation.

Two hundred and eighty-three parliamentarians voted to pass the bill at the second reading at a plenary session on Wednesday.

The law will take effect on the day following its publication in the parliamentary newspaper Holos Ukrainy.

Tags: #law #anti_semitism
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:36 19.08.2021
Zelensky signs law abolishing Crimea free economic area

Zelensky signs law abolishing Crimea free economic area

12:49 03.08.2021
Zelensky signs law restoring work of High Qualification Commission of Judges

Zelensky signs law restoring work of High Qualification Commission of Judges

09:51 03.08.2021
Zelensky signs law on improving mechanisms for withdrawing banks from market, satisfying creditors' claims

Zelensky signs law on improving mechanisms for withdrawing banks from market, satisfying creditors' claims

10:11 22.07.2021
Zelensky signs law on indigenous peoples of Ukraine

Zelensky signs law on indigenous peoples of Ukraine

16:26 17.07.2021
Zelensky signs law improving criminal liability for inaccurate declaring of assets

Zelensky signs law improving criminal liability for inaccurate declaring of assets

17:13 08.07.2021
'Resource' bill to significantly slow down implementation of Affordable Mortgage 7% program - developers

'Resource' bill to significantly slow down implementation of Affordable Mortgage 7% program - developers

17:37 01.07.2021
Rada recognizes Crimean Tatars, Karaites, Krymchaks as indigenous peoples of Ukraine

Rada recognizes Crimean Tatars, Karaites, Krymchaks as indigenous peoples of Ukraine

10:59 01.07.2021
Law on land market in Ukraine comes into force

Law on land market in Ukraine comes into force

11:01 22.06.2021
Zelensky signs law to extend duty-free import of foreign aircraft to 110 seats until 2025

Zelensky signs law to extend duty-free import of foreign aircraft to 110 seats until 2025

18:25 14.06.2021
Bill No. 2289 regulates import of plant protection products only for research – MP

Bill No. 2289 regulates import of plant protection products only for research – MP

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky says he is unaware of who is behind assassination attempt on Shefir, immediately returns to Kyiv after his speech at UNGA

Criminal case with preliminary qualification of attempted murder on two or more persons opened on fact of Shefir's car shooting - Prosecutor General

Unknown people shoot at car of President's First Assistant Shefir, his driver wounded

Zelensky: Too early to talk about US supplies to Ukraine of Iron Dome missile defense systems

'Yellow' level of epidemic danger to be established throughout Ukraine from Sept 23 – PM

LATEST

There must be clear time perspective for countries aspiring to join Alliance – Zelensky at meeting with Stoltenberg

Zelensky, Microsoft President discuss development of electronic voting systems, anti-corruption programs

Dobkin, head of local National Corps Nemichev go to mayors of Kharkiv as self-nominated candidates

Berlin does not recognize elections in Crimea

London court dismisses claim against Surkis family, Poroshenko, Gontareva in PrivatBank nationalization case

Zelensky says he is unaware of who is behind assassination attempt on Shefir, immediately returns to Kyiv after his speech at UNGA

Arakhamia says assassination attempt on Shefir may be a warning to president himself

Zelensky's public reaction to assassination attempt on Shefir to appear soon, assasin, masterminds won't escape punishment

Criminal case with preliminary qualification of attempted murder on two or more persons opened on fact of Shefir's car shooting - Prosecutor General

Zelensky informed about attempt on Shefir – President's Office

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD