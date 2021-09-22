Rada adopts law on fight against anti-Semitism

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has passed a law on the prevention and countering of anti-Semitism.

The bill contains a definition of anti-Semitism, prohibits Judophobia and its manifestations and envisages liability for violations of the legislation on anti-Semitism.

According to the document, manifestations of anti-Semitism include, in particular, calling for, concealment of or justification of the killing of or harming Jews, making false statements and hate speech on Jews, denying the fact of the prosecution and mass killings of Jews during WWII (the Holocaust), the production and dissemination of any materials containing anti-Semitic statements, and also public use of materials, symbols and images with anti-Semitic content.

Under the law, manifestations of anti-Semitism include deliberate damage, destruction or desecration of buildings and other structures belonging to Jewish people, Jewish communities and Jewish public organizations, and also religious buildings (houses), Jewish burial places, monuments, and memorial signs devoted to Jews for anti-Semitic motives.

People guilty of violating this bill will bear civil, administrative and criminal liability in accordance with the law. Compensation for physical and moral damage done as a result of anti-Semitism and its manifestations will take place in accordance with procedures outlined in the Ukrainian legislation.

Two hundred and eighty-three parliamentarians voted to pass the bill at the second reading at a plenary session on Wednesday.

The law will take effect on the day following its publication in the parliamentary newspaper Holos Ukrainy.