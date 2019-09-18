In 2019 the National Police opened 11 criminal proceedings on the offenses related to anti-Semitism – Boris Lozhkin

During eight months of 2019, investigators of the National Police opened 11 criminal proceedings on the offenses related to anti-Semitism. This has been informed by the President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine Boris Lozhkin, with reference to the data of the Department of International Cooperation and European Integration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“Representatives of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine met in June with the Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov to discuss the problem of anti-Semitism in the country and to develop ways to effectively combat it. Among other things, we agreed on the regular exchange of information. The most serious offense was the case of an anti-Semitic rowdy who stoned a synagogue. In July, a 33-year-old man threw stones, wrapped in paper with threats and curses against Jews, into the building of the Beys Stern Shulman synagogue in Kryvyi Rih. The stones broke the glass door. The rowdy was detained,” informed Lozhkin.

Besides, according to the JCU President, residents of Chernihiv began to find leaflets in their mailboxes in July 2019, that incite ethnic hatred.

“The leaflets were entitled “Liberation of Ukraine from the Jewish Power” and contained materials of an openly anti-Semitic nature. A pre-trial investigation has been also opened on the fact of the incident,” noted Lozhkin.

According to the JCU President, also in Lviv, the vandals painted a public transport stop with fascist symbols, and in Cherkasy, the funeral home used insulting anti-Semitic statements on the advertising signs. The remaining cases concerned mainly propaganda of anti-Semitism on the Internet. Two of the eleven criminal proceedings were closed due to the absence of crime. The remaining proceedings are ongoing. The Ministry of Internal Affairs also reported that it carries out constant preventive work to prevent such offenses.

“We are grateful to the Ministry for the vigilance and are ready, for our part, to report the fixed violations. In addition, we plan to continue work on the Ukrainian legislation in the fight against manifestations of anti-Semitism — already with the new parliament,” stressed Boris Lozhkin.

Tags: #anti-Semitism #Jews #Lozhkin