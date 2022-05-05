Kuleba: Anti-Semitism among Russian elites has long history, only way out for Lavrov is to publicly apologize to all Jews

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid were outraged by the anti-Semitic statements of Russian Minister Sergey Lavrov and urged him to publicly apologize to all Jews.

"Israeli FM Yair Lapid and I are both outraged by FM Lavrov's antisemitic remarks. I emphasized that antisemitism has a long track record among Russian elites. The only way out for FM Lavrov is to publicly apologize before Jews around the world. Antisemitism cannot be tolerated," Kuleba said on his Twitter.

Earlier, in an interview with the Mediaset television company, Lavrov said: "He [Zelensky] puts forward an argument: what kind of Nazism can they have if he is a Jew. I could be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood. It means absolutely nothing. The wise Jewish people say that the most ardent anti-Semites are, as a rule, Jews. The family has its black sheep, as we say."