Ukraine registers 12,662 new cases of COVID-19, 320 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 12,662 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 4,630 recoveries and 320 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Ukraine recorded 12,662 new cases of COVID-19, including 1,186 children and 271 medical workers, over the past day, October 5, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 3,745 persons were hospitalized, 320 died, and 4,630 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,482,518 coronavirus infections, including 2,273,382 recoveries and 57,526 deaths.