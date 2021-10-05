G7 Ambassadors stress importance of Rada's early adoption of SBU law without amendments

The ambassadors of the G7 countries stress the importance of the early adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the law on the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) without further amendments.

"G7 Ambassadors reiterate the importance of the Verkhovna Rada adopting the SBU law as soon as possible without further amendments. The current draft, implemented successfully, provides the basis for transforming the SBU into a modern security service, enhancing security and prosperity," the UK Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv said on Twitter.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 3196-d on amendments to the law on the SBU on January 28.

On September 22, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence approved draft law No. 3196-d on amendments to the law "On the Security Service of Ukraine" regarding improvements in the organizational and legal framework of the SBU.