15:27 05.10.2021

Ukraine to submit updated resolutions on Crimea to UNGA by year end - Zelensky

Ukraine to submit updated resolutions on Crimea to UNGA by year end - Zelensky

Ukraine will submit updated resolutions on the human rights situation and the militarization of the temporarily occupied Crimea to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"By the end of this year, Ukraine will submit to the UN General Assembly updated resolutions on the human rights situation in the occupied Crimea and the militarization of the occupied peninsula," Zelensky said during joint statements with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the media on Tuesday.

He thanked the President of Israel for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and expressed hope that this position on the part of Israel will continue to be maintained.

Interfax-Ukraine
