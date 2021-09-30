Ukraine registers 11,757 new COVID-19 cases, 194 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 11,757 new cases of coronavrus (COVID-19) and 194 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said in a statement on Thursday.

"Ukraine recorded 11,757 new cases of COVID-19 (including 1,054 children and 242 medical workers) over the past day, September 29, 2021. In the past 24 hours, - 2,556 persons were hospitalized, 194 died, and 3,839 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2.423 million coronavirus infections, including 56,274 deaths.