10:39 30.09.2021

Ukraine registers 11,757 new COVID-19 cases, 194 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 11,757 new cases of coronavrus (COVID-19) and 194 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said in a statement on Thursday.

"Ukraine recorded 11,757 new cases of COVID-19 (including 1,054 children and 242 medical workers) over the past day, September 29, 2021. In the past 24 hours, - 2,556 persons were hospitalized, 194 died, and 3,839 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2.423 million coronavirus infections, including 56,274 deaths.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
17:26 29.09.2021
Prime Minister instructs Energy Minister to inform society on daily basis about preparations for autumn-winter period

17:24 29.09.2021
Ukraine bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus for another month, until Nov 1, 2021

15:49 29.09.2021
Cabinet approves action plan to implement strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

14:28 29.09.2021
Ministry of Energy plans to pass heating season by increasing coal imports, using 14 out of 15 NPP power units – minister

13:44 29.09.2021
Universities manage to adapt to new working conditions during COVID-19 pandemic - representatives of Ukrainian universities

09:47 29.09.2021
Ukraine registers 9,666 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

09:39 29.09.2021
CoE ready to help Ukraine build world-standard prosecutor's office – PGO

18:37 28.09.2021
ENTSO-E supports Ukraine on path of synchronization with European power system – Ministry of Energy

17:13 28.09.2021
Teachers of Ukrainian universities actively getting vaccinated against COVID-19

13:54 28.09.2021
Russia not going to use gas issue to punish Ukraine - Peskov

