Ukraine reports 6,552 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

"Ukraine recorded 6,552 new cases of COVID-19 (including 574 children and 165 medical workers) over the past day, September 27, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 1,288 people were hospitalized, 143 died and 2,927 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Ukraine's total case count since the onset of the pandemic currently stands at 2.402 million, including 2.248 million recoveries and 55,866 deaths.