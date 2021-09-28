Russian side understands impossibility of continuing TCG work in Minsk – Reznikov

It is no longer possible to continue the meetings of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk, which the Russian side already understands, Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said on the Freedom of Speech (Svoboda Slova) television program on ICTV on Monday evening.

"By his actions, Mr. Lukashenko destroyed the image of an independent mediator. Therefore, we will not be able to go to Minsk under any circumstances," he said.

According to Reznikov, the Russian side already understands this.

"At the last negotiations, when the moderator asked a simple question whether they were ready to meet offline, they said they were ready, but in some safe place. The word 'Minsk' no longer sounds from the lips of the Russian side," he said.