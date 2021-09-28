Facts

11:51 28.09.2021

Russian side understands impossibility of continuing TCG work in Minsk – Reznikov

1 min read
Russian side understands impossibility of continuing TCG work in Minsk – Reznikov

It is no longer possible to continue the meetings of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk, which the Russian side already understands, Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said on the Freedom of Speech (Svoboda Slova) television program on ICTV on Monday evening.

"By his actions, Mr. Lukashenko destroyed the image of an independent mediator. Therefore, we will not be able to go to Minsk under any circumstances," he said.

According to Reznikov, the Russian side already understands this.

"At the last negotiations, when the moderator asked a simple question whether they were ready to meet offline, they said they were ready, but in some safe place. The word 'Minsk' no longer sounds from the lips of the Russian side," he said.

Tags: #tcg #reznikov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:35 07.09.2021
Russia's unwillingness to extend OSCE border mission mandate indicates its rejection of Minsk agreements - Reznikov

Russia's unwillingness to extend OSCE border mission mandate indicates its rejection of Minsk agreements - Reznikov

17:18 04.09.2021
Russia's refusal to release detained people is ground to toughen intl sanctions – minister Reznikov

Russia's refusal to release detained people is ground to toughen intl sanctions – minister Reznikov

09:37 27.08.2021
Security situation along contact line remains stable, but alarming - OSCE Special Representative to TCG Kinnunen

Security situation along contact line remains stable, but alarming - OSCE Special Representative to TCG Kinnunen

14:56 25.08.2021
Russia in TCG disrupts humanitarian subgroup's work, includes 'terrorists' in talks – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Russia in TCG disrupts humanitarian subgroup's work, includes 'terrorists' in talks – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

09:49 25.08.2021
TCG to hold meeting at delegations' heads level on Aug 26

TCG to hold meeting at delegations' heads level on Aug 26

14:49 13.08.2021
Reznikov stands for increasing U.S. aid for humanitarian projects in Ukraine

Reznikov stands for increasing U.S. aid for humanitarian projects in Ukraine

14:23 10.08.2021
Reznikov advocates deployment of anti-aircraft warfare, U.S. units in Ukraine in response to escalation in occupied Crimea

Reznikov advocates deployment of anti-aircraft warfare, U.S. units in Ukraine in response to escalation in occupied Crimea

09:20 10.08.2021
Murder of prisoners in ORDO planned to be raised at TCG meeting

Murder of prisoners in ORDO planned to be raised at TCG meeting

14:32 30.07.2021
Success of peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict largely depends on role of OSCE moderator in TCG talks – Reznikov

Success of peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict largely depends on role of OSCE moderator in TCG talks – Reznikov

09:49 27.07.2021
Two-fold reduction in losses of Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded during year of ceasefire operation in Donbas - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Two-fold reduction in losses of Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded during year of ceasefire operation in Donbas - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba urges Hungary not to 'unwind emotions' over signing of agreement with Gazprom

Russia not going to use gas issue to punish Ukraine - Peskov

Ukraine reports 6,552 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukrainian FM summons Hungarian ambassador over agreement with Gazprom – Nikolenko

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling of positions near Krymske – JFO HQ

LATEST

Kuleba urges Hungary not to 'unwind emotions' over signing of agreement with Gazprom

Russia not going to use gas issue to punish Ukraine - Peskov

Ukraine reports 6,552 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukrainian FM summons Hungarian ambassador over agreement with Gazprom – Nikolenko

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling of positions near Krymske – JFO HQ

Kyiv to respond to Hungary's signing of contract on gas deliveries bypassing Ukraine – FM

Shmyhal, USAID agree $9 mln to improve health system, ensure economic growth

Babyn Yar Memorial Center concerned about absence of mention of Jews on commemorative coins dedicated to 80th Holocaust anniversary

USAID launches project to improve local govt efficiency in Ukraine

Support for entrepreneurs is foundation of economic development - MP Rudyk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD