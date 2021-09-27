Facts

09:34 27.09.2021

Putin-Zelensky contacts not yet possible due to Kyiv's stance - Kremlin

2 min read
Putin-Zelensky contacts not yet possible due to Kyiv's stance - Kremlin

Common sense dictates the need for contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but due to Kyiv's stance, they are not yet possible, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Sound logic dictates the need for contacts between the two presidents. But reality shows that these contacts are hardly possible as long as Kyiv is sticking to this position," he said in an interview with Vladimir Solovyov during the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin show on the Rossiya 1 (VGTRK) television.

Commenting on Zelensky's words that his meeting with Putin will take place when the Russian president is ready for it, Peskov noted that the Russian leader "was ready yesterday."

The problem is that "the work on the implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures has been deadlocked," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"Active attempts to reactivate this process again are being made by ministers and political advisers who are dealing with this issue in the context of the Four. But in reality it is definitely deadlocked. And this deadlock is connected exclusively with Ukraine's position," he said.

Peskov explained that Ukraine does not want to fulfill the Minsk Agreements and seeks to replace them with something else. Additionally, Kyiv refuses to implement the agreements reached later in Paris.

Besides, Kyiv is trying to present Russia as a party to the conflict, the Kremlin spokesman said.

"This is not so after all. After all, this is an internal Ukrainian conflict. And of course, it can be resolved only if the Ukrainians here and there begin to talk to each other," the press secretary said.

Tags: #zelensky #putin
