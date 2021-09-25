Ukraine sees 8,267 new cases of COVID-19, 2,821 recoveries, 133 deaths over past day

In Ukraine, as of Saturday morning, 8,267 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, with 2,821 people reported as recovered, while 133 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

"During September 24, 2021, some 8,267 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine (of which there are 715 children and 157 health workers). Also, over the past day, 2,035 people were hospitalized, 133 people died, and 2,821 people recovered," the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel.