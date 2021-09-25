Facts

11:58 25.09.2021

Ukraine sees 8,267 new cases of COVID-19, 2,821 recoveries, 133 deaths over past day

1 min read
Ukraine sees 8,267 new cases of COVID-19, 2,821 recoveries, 133 deaths over past day

In Ukraine, as of Saturday morning, 8,267 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, with 2,821 people reported as recovered, while 133 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

"During September 24, 2021, some 8,267 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine (of which there are 715 children and 157 health workers). Also, over the past day, 2,035 people were hospitalized, 133 people died, and 2,821 people recovered," the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:11 24.09.2021
COVID-19 'orange' level signs in nine Ukrainian regions, Zhytomyr, Luhansk, Lviv and Kharkiv regions risk to become 'red' – chief sanitary doctor

COVID-19 'orange' level signs in nine Ukrainian regions, Zhytomyr, Luhansk, Lviv and Kharkiv regions risk to become 'red' – chief sanitary doctor

11:12 24.09.2021
Ukraine sees over 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine sees over 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

12:55 23.09.2021
Kuleba: Ukraine UN General Assembly attracts support of partners for development of Crimea Platform, release of political prisoners

Kuleba: Ukraine UN General Assembly attracts support of partners for development of Crimea Platform, release of political prisoners

14:14 21.09.2021
'Yellow' level of epidemic danger to be established throughout Ukraine from Sept 23 – PM

'Yellow' level of epidemic danger to be established throughout Ukraine from Sept 23 – PM

09:44 21.09.2021
IMF virtual mission starts work in Ukraine

IMF virtual mission starts work in Ukraine

09:26 20.09.2021
Ukraine registers 2,265 new cases of COVID-19, 44 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 2,265 new cases of COVID-19, 44 deaths in past 24 hours

13:56 18.09.2021
Zelensky approves Ukraine's Strategic Defense Bulletin

Zelensky approves Ukraine's Strategic Defense Bulletin

11:14 18.09.2021
Some 6,234 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, 1,763 people recover, 79 die in Ukraine – Health Ministry

Some 6,234 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, 1,763 people recover, 79 die in Ukraine – Health Ministry

18:54 17.09.2021
Ryanair eyes aggressive expansion in Ukraine, counts on flying to 12 suitable airports

Ryanair eyes aggressive expansion in Ukraine, counts on flying to 12 suitable airports

12:04 17.09.2021
Dr. Jarno Habicht, WHO representative, Head of Country Office in Ukraine

Dr. Jarno Habicht, WHO representative, Head of Country Office in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission welcomes Zelensky's determination to fight influence of oligarchs in Ukraine

COVID-19 'orange' level signs in nine Ukrainian regions, Zhytomyr, Luhansk, Lviv and Kharkiv regions risk to become 'red' – chief sanitary doctor

Ukraine sees over 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Plane with evacuated Ukrainian citizens arrive from Afghanistan to Kyiv

London court has no jurisdiction to consider case of Deposit Guarantee Fund against Zhevaho

LATEST

Venediktova on investigation into An-26 plane crash near Chuhuiv: Case is about to be submitted to court

Kharkiv city election committee registers six candidates for position of mayor

Three trucks with humanitarian aid from ICRC enter ORDLO

Venediktova, JRR analyst Morgan discuss war crimes investigations

Aassassination attempt on Shefir committed by professional criminal – Enin

Venice Commission head requests text of law on de-oligarchisation from Zelensky

Russian aircraft cross restricted area of Ukrainian Armed Forces drills

European Commission welcomes Zelensky's determination to fight influence of oligarchs in Ukraine

SBU reveals new evidence of institutional presence of Russia in occupied part of Donetsk region

Rada intends to recognize as deported Ukrainians forcibly resettled from Poland in 1944-1951

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD