Kuleba: Ukraine UN General Assembly attracts support of partners for development of Crimea Platform, release of political prisoners

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at all meetings, during his visit to the United States, consolidates support for the Crimea Platform and attracts the support of partners in the release of Ukrainian political prisoners held by the Kremlin in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia.

"The first cross-cutting theme of all meetings is the release of Ukrainian political prisoners held by the Kremlin in the occupied territories of Ukraine and the Russian territory. We pass on a list of these people and ask for help in their release. The second theme that sounds at all meetings is the Crimea platform. All interlocutors comment on it very positively. We are discussing the further development of this initiative," the ministry's press service said, citing the minister's speech during an online briefing in New York during the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the high segment of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in a statement released on Wednesday evening.

Kuleba spoke about the meeting of the President with the UN Secretary General, the President of the UN General Assembly, NATO Secretary General and the President of Turkey.

"Volodymyr Zelensky and Recep Erdoğan discussed cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey in security and defense. There are several very ambitious projects in the field of military-technical cooperation between our countries. This is the production of drones and ships for the Naval Forces of Ukraine," the minister said.

Kuleba said that a plant for the production of Bayraktar drones will be constructed in Ukraine. According to him, Erdoğan and Zelensky are determined to develop trade between Ukraine and Turkey in the interests of the Ukrainian economy, business and entrepreneurs.

"A very friendly meeting and positive conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. It is important that it took place on the eve of the NATO Secretary General's meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister. NATO Secretary General positively assessed the reforms in Ukraine and expressed gratitude to the President of Ukraine for decisiveness in their implementation," he said.

The minister said that he uses the opportunity of the UN General Assembly to meet with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Mongolia, Mozambique and the meeting of the GUAM ministers, which includes Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.