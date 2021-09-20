Facts

16:49 20.09.2021

German President to visit Ukraine on Oct 6

German President to visit Ukraine on Oct 6

President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier will leave for Ukraine on October 6 at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the federal president's press service, Zelensky and Steinmeier will take part in an event dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the massacres in Babyn Yar.

In addition to the memorial ceremony at the Holocaust Memorial Center in Babyn Yar, discussions are planned with the participants of the event.

"More detailed information about the visit program will be released later," according to the statement.

