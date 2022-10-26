Klitschko shows Steinmeier consequences of Russian attacks in Kyiv center

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko showed German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier the consequences of terrorist attacks by Russian occupiers in the center of Kyiv and called for more assistance to Ukraine.

"Today I showed German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier the consequences of the terrorist attacks of Russian barbarians in the center of Kyiv. We talked about further support for Ukraine. We need weapons, we need air defense systems to protect the homes of Kyiv residents and all Ukrainians, to protect critical infrastructure. exacerbates terrorist attacks. The civilized world must respond to this and step up assistance to Ukraine," he said on his Telegram channel.