Facts

14:28 26.10.2022

Klitschko shows Steinmeier consequences of Russian attacks in Kyiv center

1 min read
Klitschko shows Steinmeier consequences of Russian attacks in Kyiv center

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko showed German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier the consequences of terrorist attacks by Russian occupiers in the center of Kyiv and called for more assistance to Ukraine.

"Today I showed German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier the consequences of the terrorist attacks of Russian barbarians in the center of Kyiv. We talked about further support for Ukraine. We need weapons, we need air defense systems to protect the homes of Kyiv residents and all Ukrainians, to protect critical infrastructure. exacerbates terrorist attacks. The civilized world must respond to this and step up assistance to Ukraine," he said on his Telegram channel.

Tags: #klitschko #steinmeier

MORE ABOUT

10:23 26.10.2022
Koriukivka in Chernihiv region to become twinned with German Waldkirchen-Steinmeier

Koriukivka in Chernihiv region to become twinned with German Waldkirchen-Steinmeier

09:32 26.10.2022
Germany to supply two MARS installations, four howitzers, air defense systems to Ukraine – Steinmeier after meeting with Zelensky

Germany to supply two MARS installations, four howitzers, air defense systems to Ukraine – Steinmeier after meeting with Zelensky

09:18 25.10.2022
German President arrives in Ukraine – media

German President arrives in Ukraine – media

18:03 21.10.2022
Klitschko looks forward to further cooperation with EBRD in post-war reconstruction of Kyiv

Klitschko looks forward to further cooperation with EBRD in post-war reconstruction of Kyiv

17:33 20.10.2022
Steinmeier assures Zelensky of Germany's unwavering solidarity and support, incl. supply of modern equipment for Ukrainian air defense

Steinmeier assures Zelensky of Germany's unwavering solidarity and support, incl. supply of modern equipment for Ukrainian air defense

10:36 20.10.2022
Steinmeier, Zelensky to have phone conversation today

Steinmeier, Zelensky to have phone conversation today

17:50 18.10.2022
Three people killed as result of morning strike on energy infrastructure of Kyiv – Klitschko

Three people killed as result of morning strike on energy infrastructure of Kyiv – Klitschko

16:42 17.10.2022
Body of fourth deceased found under rubble of residential building in Kyiv; search and rescue operations continue – Klitschko

Body of fourth deceased found under rubble of residential building in Kyiv; search and rescue operations continue – Klitschko

15:07 10.10.2022
Five people killed, 51 wounded, 42 hospitalized after massive missile attack on Kyiv – mayor

Five people killed, 51 wounded, 42 hospitalized after massive missile attack on Kyiv – mayor

16:46 25.05.2022
Kyiv to prepare its own restoration plan – mayor

Kyiv to prepare its own restoration plan – mayor

AD

HOT NEWS

Stoltenberg: No country should help Russia in its aggressive war against Ukraine

Zelensky: Ukrainian victory to prevent Russia from causing harm in Middle East

Germany to supply two MARS installations, four howitzers, air defense systems to Ukraine – Steinmeier after meeting with Zelensky

Zelensky in phone talk with new British PM invites him to visit Ukraine

Return of Ukrainian flag to Crimea will mean arrival of European Union there – Zelensky

LATEST

NATO Secretary General urges Moscow to extend grain deal

AFU's advance in south slows down due to rainy weather – Reznikov

Zelensky signs decree to change NSDC membership

Stoltenberg: No country should help Russia in its aggressive war against Ukraine

President of European Commission: Way to restore Ukraine is way to EU

Ukraine awaits US deliveries of Switchblade 600 drones – Reznikov

Zelensky: Ukrainian victory to prevent Russia from causing harm in Middle East

British PM Sunak looks forward to working with Biden to strengthen global stability, support for Ukraine

Zelensky in phone talk with new British PM invites him to visit Ukraine

Around 18,000 Ukrainians evacuated from dangerous areas in occupied, liberated territories in Oct – Reintegration Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD