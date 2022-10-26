Facts

09:32 26.10.2022

Germany to supply two MARS installations, four howitzers, air defense systems to Ukraine – Steinmeier after meeting with Zelensky

1 min read
Germany to supply two MARS installations, four howitzers, air defense systems to Ukraine – Steinmeier after meeting with Zelensky

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier announced on Tuesday the delivery of two additional MARS multiple rocket launchers and four howitzers to Ukraine, as well as the continuation of the supply of air defense systems.

"Two MARS systems and four howitzers will soon be delivered," Steinmeier said at a briefing in Kyiv after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Speaking about ways to find peace in Ukraine, he told Zelensky: "I agree with you that a just peace is needed. The peace Putin wants can spark another war."

Tags: #germany #steinmeier

MORE ABOUT

14:28 26.10.2022
Klitschko shows Steinmeier consequences of Russian attacks in Kyiv center

Klitschko shows Steinmeier consequences of Russian attacks in Kyiv center

10:23 26.10.2022
Koriukivka in Chernihiv region to become twinned with German Waldkirchen-Steinmeier

Koriukivka in Chernihiv region to become twinned with German Waldkirchen-Steinmeier

09:18 25.10.2022
German President arrives in Ukraine – media

German President arrives in Ukraine – media

16:43 21.10.2022
Germany should launch urgent investigation into arson of house where Ukrainians lived – ombudsman

Germany should launch urgent investigation into arson of house where Ukrainians lived – ombudsman

13:37 21.10.2022
Kuleba calls on German Bundestag to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Kuleba calls on German Bundestag to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

17:33 20.10.2022
Steinmeier assures Zelensky of Germany's unwavering solidarity and support, incl. supply of modern equipment for Ukrainian air defense

Steinmeier assures Zelensky of Germany's unwavering solidarity and support, incl. supply of modern equipment for Ukrainian air defense

10:36 20.10.2022
Steinmeier, Zelensky to have phone conversation today

Steinmeier, Zelensky to have phone conversation today

17:02 15.10.2022
Germany hands over 16 armored bridge layers to Ukraine

Germany hands over 16 armored bridge layers to Ukraine

18:14 12.10.2022
More PzH 2000, MARSII to be transferred to Ukraine in next few weeks - German Defense Ministry

More PzH 2000, MARSII to be transferred to Ukraine in next few weeks - German Defense Ministry

15:25 10.10.2022
Building in Kyiv, which also houses German visa office, damaged by rocket fire – German MFA

Building in Kyiv, which also houses German visa office, damaged by rocket fire – German MFA

AD

HOT NEWS

Polish Senate recognizes govt in Russia as terrorist regime

Russian occupiers increasing pressure on Zaporizhia NPP staff, trying to force them to sign contracts with Rosatom - Energoatom

Stoltenberg: No country should help Russia in its aggressive war against Ukraine

Zelensky: Ukrainian victory to prevent Russia from causing harm in Middle East

Zelensky in phone talk with new British PM invites him to visit Ukraine

LATEST

Pavel Fuks Charitable Foundation provides humanitarian assistance to Kharkiv residents and residents of the Kharkiv region, who suffered from the Russian war in Ukraine

Australia to provide Ukraine with 30 additional Bushmaster armored vehicles

Австралия предоставит Украине 30 дополнительных бронемашин Bushmaster

Russian Ka-52 helicopter shot down in Kherson region

Polish Senate recognizes govt in Russia as terrorist regime

Russian occupiers increasing pressure on Zaporizhia NPP staff, trying to force them to sign contracts with Rosatom - Energoatom

NATO Secretary General urges Moscow to extend grain deal

AFU's advance in south slows down due to rainy weather – Reznikov

Zelensky signs decree to change NSDC membership

Stoltenberg: No country should help Russia in its aggressive war against Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD