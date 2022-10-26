Germany to supply two MARS installations, four howitzers, air defense systems to Ukraine – Steinmeier after meeting with Zelensky

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier announced on Tuesday the delivery of two additional MARS multiple rocket launchers and four howitzers to Ukraine, as well as the continuation of the supply of air defense systems.

"Two MARS systems and four howitzers will soon be delivered," Steinmeier said at a briefing in Kyiv after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Speaking about ways to find peace in Ukraine, he told Zelensky: "I agree with you that a just peace is needed. The peace Putin wants can spark another war."