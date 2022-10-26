Facts

10:23 26.10.2022

Koriukivka in Chernihiv region to become twinned with German Waldkirchen-Steinmeier

Koriukivka in Chernihiv region to become twinned with German Waldkirchen-Steinmeier

Koriukivka in Chernihiv region will become twinned with the German city of Waldkirchen, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Steinmeier visited Koriukivka on Tuesday during his visit to Ukraine. Within the period of his staying there, there was an air raid alert, and he spent some time in a bomb shelter along with the residents of the city. "We were in the bomb shelter. I was able to talk to many people today and I want to say that I admire the courage and indomitability of Ukrainians, their willingness to fight," he said.

"I can confirm the promise that Koriukivka will establish sister city relations with the city of Waldkirchen in southwestern Germany. It is necessary that more cities maintain such twinning ties. This gives a signal to Moscow that it will not succeed in dividing our peoples," the German president said.

The city and urban community of Waldkirchen with a population of about 10,500 people are located in Bavaria.

Tags: #steinmeier #chernihiv_region

