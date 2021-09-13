Minsk not to talk to West until sanctions lifted - Lukashenko

Belarus will refrain from contacts with the West until anti-Belarusian sanctions are lifted, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"Until these brainless sanctions are lifted and the humiliation of our people [is stopped], we won't talk to them," the Belarusian state-run news agency BelTA quoted Lukashenko as saying during the visit to the Obuz-Lesnovsky combat training range, where he was watching a stage of the Zapad-2021 joint strategic exercise of the Belarusian and Russian armed forces.