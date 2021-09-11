Facts

14:51 11.09.2021

Razumkov submits bill on oligarchs to Venice Commission

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov submitted bill No. 5599 on the prevention of threats to national security associated with the excessive influence of persons with significant economic or political weight in public life (oligarchs) for the conclusion to the Venice Commission.

"Taking into account the proposals of the authorized person of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for human rights as a subject who, in accordance with Article 101 of the Constitution of Ukraine, exercises parliamentary control over the observance of constitutional human and civil rights and freedoms, and the appeal of four opposition parliamentary factions in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, I would like to ask you assist in obtaining from the Commission an expert opinion on this bill," Razumkov said in a letter to President of the commission Gianni Buquicchio.

In his request, the chairman of the Ukrainian parliament refers to the position of the Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova.

"I received a letter from the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which provided warnings about possible violations of human rights as a result of the adoption of this bill as a law of Ukraine, as well as a proposal to send the said bill to obtain the opinion of the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission.) A similar position on this bill was expressed by all opposition parliamentary factions of the Ukrainian parliament," the chairman said.

