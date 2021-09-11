Facts

15:37 11.09.2021

Together with American people Ukraine remember victims of 9/11 tragedy – Zelensky

1 min read
Together with American people Ukraine remember victims of 9/11 tragedy – Zelensky

On the anniversary of the September 11 tragedy in the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the need to jointly counter terrorism.

"Some 20 years ago horrific 9/11 terror attacks changed the world forever. Today, together with the American people, we remember the victims of this tragedy. There is no justification for terrorism, we must continue to jointly oppose it. We stay side by side with the USA in this fight," the president said on his Twitter account on Saturday.

Tags: #zelensky #united_states
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:07 10.09.2021
Putin-Zelensky meeting will be complicated from all points of view – Kuchma

Putin-Zelensky meeting will be complicated from all points of view – Kuchma

12:36 10.09.2021
Strategic enterprises should remain in Ukraine – Zelensky about Motor Sich

Strategic enterprises should remain in Ukraine – Zelensky about Motor Sich

10:58 10.09.2021
Zelensky admits possibility of full-scale war with Russia, but this would be tragic mistake for Moscow

Zelensky admits possibility of full-scale war with Russia, but this would be tragic mistake for Moscow

14:09 09.09.2021
Kuleba: We intend to work to ensure United States further supports strengthening of Ukrainian defense capability

Kuleba: We intend to work to ensure United States further supports strengthening of Ukrainian defense capability

11:56 06.09.2021
Monastyrsky: I coordinate key issues of Interior Ministry directly with President

Monastyrsky: I coordinate key issues of Interior Ministry directly with President

17:15 04.09.2021
Zelensky on new detentions of Crimean Tatars: this is how Russia reacts to start of Crimea Platform, all detainees must be released

Zelensky on new detentions of Crimean Tatars: this is how Russia reacts to start of Crimea Platform, all detainees must be released

15:04 03.09.2021
Zelensky at meeting in San Francisco calls on top investors, venture capital funds to actively cooperate with Ukraine

Zelensky at meeting in San Francisco calls on top investors, venture capital funds to actively cooperate with Ukraine

14:16 03.09.2021
Naftogaz plans to implement number of decarbonization projects with U.S. support – MP

Naftogaz plans to implement number of decarbonization projects with U.S. support – MP

13:52 03.09.2021
Zelensky invites Google, Microsoft and Amazon to build data centers in Ukraine – MP

Zelensky invites Google, Microsoft and Amazon to build data centers in Ukraine – MP

13:28 03.09.2021
Ukraine cannot introduce dual citizenship now due to Russian passport issuance in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

Ukraine cannot introduce dual citizenship now due to Russian passport issuance in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Razumkov submits bill on oligarchs to Venice Commission

Russia starts to use Nord Stream as weapon against Ukraine – Yermak

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas, three more received shrapnel wounds – JFO HQ

Zelensky admits possibility of full-scale war with Russia, but this would be tragic mistake for Moscow

Ukraine reports 3,615 new COVID-19 cases, 76 related deaths in past 24 hours

LATEST

President of Estonia: I want Ukraine to become EU member, but condition is Copenhagen criteria fulfillment

United States calls on sides to come together on refreshing Naftogaz board, its CEO – Nuland

Razumkov submits bill on oligarchs to Venice Commission

Kuleba calls on EU to talk honestly about prospects for Ukraine's membership in EU

Russia starts to use Nord Stream as weapon against Ukraine – Yermak

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas, three more received shrapnel wounds – JFO HQ

Bolton considers U.S. troops withdrawal from Afghanistan as mistake, compares it to administration's decision on Nord Stream 2

Rada not obliged to wait for Venice Commission's decision on de-oligarchization bill for its consideration – Razumkov

State Tourism Agency in Sept intends to carry out pilot launch of Kyiv-Kaniv route along Dnipro river

Kuleba: Ukraine actively shaping new architecture of regional, global security

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD