Together with American people Ukraine remember victims of 9/11 tragedy – Zelensky

On the anniversary of the September 11 tragedy in the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the need to jointly counter terrorism.

"Some 20 years ago horrific 9/11 terror attacks changed the world forever. Today, together with the American people, we remember the victims of this tragedy. There is no justification for terrorism, we must continue to jointly oppose it. We stay side by side with the USA in this fight," the president said on his Twitter account on Saturday.