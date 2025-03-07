Facts

15:26 07.03.2025

Ukraine would like to sign minerals deal with USA as soon as possible – MFA

1 min read
Photo: MFA

Ukraine remains ready to conclude an agreement with the United States on mineral resources, Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhy stressed, not ruling out signing the document in Saudi Arabia.

"As for the agreement, Ukraine was ready to sign and remains ready to conclude an agreement with the United States on mineral resources. We are convinced that this agreement is beneficial for both sides. This is a good agreement and we really want to sign it," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

The spokesman stressed that he would not comment on the details yet so as "not to influence sensitive negotiations."

"Let’s wait. We would like to sign the agreement as soon as possible. We believe that this is an important element in the Ukrainian-American strategic partnership," the Foreign Ministry stressed.

Tykhy added that he considers the upcoming meeting "one of the opportunities" for this.

"But let’s not act in advance," he urged.

Tags: #saudi_arabia #united_states #tykhy

