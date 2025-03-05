Starmer and Macron plan to travel to USA with Zelenskyy next week

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are ready to travel to the United States together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Daily Mail reports, citing diplomatic sources.

“Diplomatic sources said that Sir Keir and Emmanuel Macron were willing to travel to Washington with President Zelenskyy as early as next week to present a united front on the plan to Mr Trump,” Daily Mail reported.