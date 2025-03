Zelenskyy thanks America and Trump for visit, stresses need for just and lasting peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States for the visit and noted that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace.

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you President of the United States, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that," Zelenskyy wrote on the social network X on Friday.