Facts

15:12 11.09.2021

United States calls on sides to come together on refreshing Naftogaz board, its CEO – Nuland

2 min read
United States calls on sides to come together on refreshing Naftogaz board, its CEO – Nuland

The United States calls on the sides to come together on refreshing the Supervisory Board of Naftogaz Ukrainy and its CEO, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said.

"We spoke out yesterday about our concern with regard to the ongoing leadership crisis in Naftogaz, including the fact that some of the international supervisors have just resigned. So, here we call on the sides to come together on refreshing the board, refreshing the CEO and doing it in a manner that meets OECD governance principles," Nuland said at the YES Brainstorming conference in Kyiv on Friday.

The U.S. Under Secretary of State said it was a success story for Ukraine to establish a professional international supervisory board that selects world-class CEOs.

She said that especially when Ukraine wants to move on the course of more privatizations, it is necessary that the management of the main 100 Ukrainian companies meet international standards. Therefore, the structures that have been established are very good, but when the rules and legislation that have been introduced are not followed, Ukraine and Ukrainians suffer.

Nuland said this applies not only to Naftogaz, but to the general investment climate in Ukraine.

"If you, like all of us, want more American, European companies to come to Ukraine, then the more they see the international standards of the OECD, the more confidence they will have," she said.

At the same time, Nuland said that many U.S. companies want to do more in Ukraine.

The Under Secretary of State said that Ukraine has taken important steps, including last year, regarding land reform, anti-corruption aspects, and the promotion of important reform legislation through the Verkhovna Rada.

"As you say, the stronger, cleaner, more democratic and more transparent Ukraine can be, the more it will be able to give to its citizens, the more it will be able to integrate with Europe, the more it will be ready on the way to NATO and the EU," she said.

The United States has seen some very good progress, Nuland said.

"However, there is still work to be done," she said.

YES Brainstorming is organized by the Yalta European Strategy (YES) and the Victor Pinchuk Foundation.

Tags: #naftogaz #nuland
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:53 07.09.2021
Competition to select four members of Naftogaz Supervisory Board to be announced within one week – PM

Competition to select four members of Naftogaz Supervisory Board to be announced within one week – PM

14:16 03.09.2021
Naftogaz plans to implement number of decarbonization projects with U.S. support – MP

Naftogaz plans to implement number of decarbonization projects with U.S. support – MP

09:59 03.09.2021
Vitrenko tells about best guarantees for gas transit through Ukraine

Vitrenko tells about best guarantees for gas transit through Ukraine

12:22 28.08.2021
Naftogaz seeks help from German special rep for Nord Stream 2 in transfer of gas transmission points to Russia-Ukraine border

Naftogaz seeks help from German special rep for Nord Stream 2 in transfer of gas transmission points to Russia-Ukraine border

15:24 25.08.2021
Tank farm for storing strategic oil reserves may be built at Pivdenny maritime oil terminal – Naftogaz head

Tank farm for storing strategic oil reserves may be built at Pivdenny maritime oil terminal – Naftogaz head

12:09 17.08.2021
Naftogaz has invested $580 mln in hydrocarbon production in Egypt over 15 years

Naftogaz has invested $580 mln in hydrocarbon production in Egypt over 15 years

14:44 27.07.2021
Naftogaz could see UAH 105 bln of losses instead of declared profit of UAH 12.6 bln in Q1 2021 – head

Naftogaz could see UAH 105 bln of losses instead of declared profit of UAH 12.6 bln in Q1 2021 – head

17:19 24.07.2021
Naftogaz's head: Proposals to preserve transit in exchange for unprofitable gas purchases for Ukraine are unacceptable

Naftogaz's head: Proposals to preserve transit in exchange for unprofitable gas purchases for Ukraine are unacceptable

11:36 06.07.2021
Court stops NACP's order to Naftogaz Supervisory Board demanding to terminate contract with Vitrenko

Court stops NACP's order to Naftogaz Supervisory Board demanding to terminate contract with Vitrenko

12:52 29.06.2021
Naftogaz ready to take ownership and management of state-owned CHPPs - Vitrenko

Naftogaz ready to take ownership and management of state-owned CHPPs - Vitrenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Razumkov submits bill on oligarchs to Venice Commission

Russia starts to use Nord Stream as weapon against Ukraine – Yermak

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas, three more received shrapnel wounds – JFO HQ

Zelensky admits possibility of full-scale war with Russia, but this would be tragic mistake for Moscow

Ukraine reports 3,615 new COVID-19 cases, 76 related deaths in past 24 hours

LATEST

President of Estonia: I want Ukraine to become EU member, but condition is Copenhagen criteria fulfillment

Together with American people Ukraine remember victims of 9/11 tragedy – Zelensky

Razumkov submits bill on oligarchs to Venice Commission

Kuleba calls on EU to talk honestly about prospects for Ukraine's membership in EU

Russia starts to use Nord Stream as weapon against Ukraine – Yermak

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas, three more received shrapnel wounds – JFO HQ

Bolton considers U.S. troops withdrawal from Afghanistan as mistake, compares it to administration's decision on Nord Stream 2

Rada not obliged to wait for Venice Commission's decision on de-oligarchization bill for its consideration – Razumkov

State Tourism Agency in Sept intends to carry out pilot launch of Kyiv-Kaniv route along Dnipro river

Putin-Zelensky meeting will be complicated from all points of view – Kuchma

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD