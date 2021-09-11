Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas, three more received shrapnel wounds – JFO HQ

One serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed, three more received shrapnel wounds as a result of shelling by Russian-occupation forces in Donbas. Over the past day, eight violations of the easefire were recorded; since the beginning of this Saturday, the enemy has opened fire twice, the press center of the JFO headquarters said.

"As a result of enemy fire, one soldier of the Joint Forces received a gunshot wound incompatible with life, three more servicemen received shrapnel wounds. After providing first aid, the soldier was transported to a hospital," the JFO said on Facebook on Saturday.

As of 07:00 on Saturday, September 11, two ceasefire violations were recorded. In particular, in the Novohnativka area, the enemy used 122-mm artillery systems prohibited by the Minsk agreements. Near Zolote-4, Russian-occupation forces fired from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, grenade launchers and small arms.

Over the past day, September 10, eight violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded.

In the Popasna area, the enemy fired three times from automatic heavy grenade launchers and 120-caliber mortars. The Ukrainian positions at Zolote-4 were also fired from large-caliber machine guns and small arms. Near Shyrokyne and Vodiane, Russian-occupation forces used grenade launchers of various systems.

In addition, in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, two hostile drones of the Orlan-10 type flew by crossing the contact line.

The headquarters said that Ukrainian defenders opened fire on enemy shelling.