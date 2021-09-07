Razumkov convenes Rada extraordinary plenary session on Sept 8

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov signed an order to convene an extraordinary plenary session of parliament on Wednesday, September 8, press secretary of the chairman Olha Tuniy has said.

"The MPs will gather for an extraordinary session immediately after the completion of the next one. The agenda includes a draft resolution (No. 5380) on the appeal of the Verkhovna Rada to the U.S. Congress on granting Ukraine the bilateral status of the main U.S. ally outside NATO," Tuniy said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The press secretary released a scan of the speaker's order of September 7, which notes that an extraordinary plenary session is convened due to the demand of 153 MPs.