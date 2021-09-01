Biden looks forward to meeting with Zelensky to reaffirm U.S. commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, Euro-Atlantic aspirations

U.S. President Joe Biden is looking forward to meeting his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to reaffirm U.S. commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

"I look forward to welcoming President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to the White House today to reaffirm America's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic aspirations," Biden wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

As reported, President of Ukraine Zelensky went on an official visit to the United States, he will be in Washington on August 31 and September 1. On September 1, he is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden.