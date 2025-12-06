Zelenskyy confirms his visit to London on Monday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit London on Monday, December 8.

"Yes, it is planned," Zelenskyy told reporters during the Military Prayer Breakfast, answering a question about whether he was planning a visit to the UK.

Furthermore, the president announced that he expected a report from National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov on the progress of negotiations with the American side on Saturday.

Media outlets had previously reported Zelenskyy’s visit to London on Monday.