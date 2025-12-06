Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:44 06.12.2025

Air defense repel one of most massive Russian attacks to date, neutralizing 615 out of 704 missiles and drones, with hits at 29 locations

During the massive Russian drone attack on Saturday night, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down and suppressed 30 enemy missiles and 585 enemy drones, but also recorded hits from 60 missiles and enemy attack UAVs at 29 locations, as well as debris falls at three locations.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force’s Telegram channel, on the night of December 6, the enemy attacked with 51 missiles, including 17 X-47M2 Kinzhal and Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, as well as 653 Shaheds, Gerberas, and other types of attack UAVs.

"The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, the air defense shot down/suppressed 615 aerial targets: 585 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas, and other types of UAVs; 29 X-101/Iskander-K/Kalibr cruise missiles; and 1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile. Missile hits and 60 attack UAVs were recorded at 29 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (debris) at three locations," the message reads.

It was reported that as of 10:00 a.m., the attack was ongoing, with several enemy UAVs remaining in the airspace.

Thus, the overall air defense effectiveness has so far exceeded 87%.

Tags: #air_defense_forces

