10:42 30.08.2021

Shift of Zelensky-Biden meeting connected with expiration of Taliban ultimatum on evacuation of foreigners from Kabul airport

Shift of Zelensky-Biden meeting connected with expiration of Taliban ultimatum on evacuation of foreigners from Kabul airport

The meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with U.S. President Joseph Biden has been postponed to September 1 at the request of the American side in connection with the expiration of the Taliban ultimatum in Afghanistan to evacuate foreigners from Kabul airport, said presidential press secretary Serhiy Nikiforov.

"The postponement of Zelensky-Biden meeting from August 31 to September 1 has been confirmed by the President's Office. This is due to the request of the United States. On August 31, the Taliban ultimatum expires - or the term for evacuating foreign citizens from Kabul airport - is exactly the time given by the Taliban. And The American side asked to postpone our visit for one day in connection with this, and to devote the whole day to this important topic for the American side," Nikiforov told Interfax-Ukraine.

He added that "the Ukrainian side treats the request of the American side with absolute understanding."

"We support our partners. We understand that security issues are always in the first place. Therefore, we agreed to the U.S. request to postpone for one day," said the presidential press secretary.

According to Nikiforov, the program of Zelensky's visit to the United States has also completely changed.

"Regarding Zelensky's other meetings in the United States, some will take place earlier than originally planned, others later. The program has completely changed, but this does not mean that something has fallen out of it," he said.

"President Zelensky is leaving for the United States right now. He will spend two days upon arrival in Washington and then in California," Nikiforov said.

As reported, the date of Zelensky's meeting with Biden has been postponed for the second time. Previously, it was postponed from August 30 to August 31 due to the extension of the visit program.

Tags: #biden #zelensky
