Facts

17:48 27.08.2021

SBU exposes Internet agents of Russia's special services engaged in discrediting Crimea Platform

2 min read
SBU exposes Internet agents of Russia's special services engaged in discrediting Crimea Platform

Cyber specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) prevented new attempts by the Russian special services to destabilize the socio-political situation in the southern regions of Ukraine.

According to the SBU press center, another group of enemy Internet agents was exposed in Kherson.

"On the instructions of their 'curators,' the lawbreakers called through social networks to seize power and change the borders of the state border of our country. In addition, the Russian special services worked out targeted informational tasks for the agents to discredit the Crimea Platform, its participants and results. To conceal their illegal activities, the agitators published their messages on behalf of the 'leaders of public opinion,'" the message reads.

The cybercriminals received monthly money through electronic payment systems prohibited in Ukraine.

It was established that several local residents were part of the enemy organization. They received information for their "publications" from the propaganda Internet resources of the Russian Federation, as well as from the websites of illegal armed groups of the so-called "LPR/DPR".

During searches at the place of residence of the lawbreakers, computer equipment with evidence of illegal activity was found.

Investigators of the security agencies informed one of the organizers of the group about suspicion under Part 2 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Now the materials of the criminal proceedings against the suspect have been sent to the court.

In addition, according to the materials of the SBU, two enemy Internet agents were convicted who carried out the tasks of their "curators" from the territory of Dnipropetrovsk and Khmelnytsky regions. Through social networks, they called for a change in the borders of the state border, including the annexation of the southern and eastern regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

During searches at places of lawbreakers' stay, law enforcement officers found computer equipment and means of communication with evidence of illegal activity.

By a court decision, the criminals were found guilty under Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #crimea #cybersecurity #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:26 27.08.2021
In spring-summer, Russia increases its military contingent in Crimea – Main Intelligence Office of Defense Ministry

In spring-summer, Russia increases its military contingent in Crimea – Main Intelligence Office of Defense Ministry

15:20 27.08.2021
Zelensky invites Moldova, Romania to join strengthening of naval cooperation in Black Sea

Zelensky invites Moldova, Romania to join strengthening of naval cooperation in Black Sea

16:43 25.08.2021
Kuleba notes Russia's negative reaction to Crimea Platform summit

Kuleba notes Russia's negative reaction to Crimea Platform summit

12:02 25.08.2021
Energy Ministers of U.S., Germany, Ukraine discuss threats of Nord Stream 2 - Haluschenko

Energy Ministers of U.S., Germany, Ukraine discuss threats of Nord Stream 2 - Haluschenko

11:23 25.08.2021
Losses from occupation of Crimea estimated at $100 bln – Ukrainian PM

Losses from occupation of Crimea estimated at $100 bln – Ukrainian PM

11:05 25.08.2021
Sanctions against Russia due to annexation of Crimea should remain in force until it resumes territorial integrity of Ukraine - Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

Sanctions against Russia due to annexation of Crimea should remain in force until it resumes territorial integrity of Ukraine - Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

10:07 25.08.2021
NATO supports Ukraine, demands return of Crimea - NATO Dpty Secretary General

NATO supports Ukraine, demands return of Crimea - NATO Dpty Secretary General

09:43 25.08.2021
Summit of Crimean Platform opens search for solution to return Crimea to Ukraine - Turkish Foreign Minister

Summit of Crimean Platform opens search for solution to return Crimea to Ukraine - Turkish Foreign Minister

16:09 23.08.2021
UK Minister for European Neighbourhood: We believe Crimea Platform to become important tool that will bring Russia to justice

UK Minister for European Neighbourhood: We believe Crimea Platform to become important tool that will bring Russia to justice

15:44 23.08.2021
German Economic Affairs Minister Altmaier: We will not allow Crimea to be turned into blind spot on map

German Economic Affairs Minister Altmaier: We will not allow Crimea to be turned into blind spot on map

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In spring-summer, Russia increases its military contingent in Crimea – Main Intelligence Office of Defense Ministry

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – Skhid task force

Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

Lockdown in Ukraine may be introduced in Nov - Chief Sanitary Doctor Kuzin

Ukrainian military wounded in Donbas over past day - JFO HQ

LATEST

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – Skhid task force

Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

Lockdown in Ukraine may be introduced in Nov - Chief Sanitary Doctor Kuzin

Ukrainian military wounded in Donbas over past day - JFO HQ

Ambassador Korniychuk addressed the Hasidic community regarding the need to comply with Ukrainian legislation during the pilgrimage to Uman

Security situation along contact line remains stable, but alarming - OSCE Special Representative to TCG Kinnunen

Medvedchuk submits another complaint against Ukraine to ECHR

Zelensky to visit Moldova on occasion of 30th anniversary of republic's independence

No info on injured Ukrainians due to explosion near Kabul airport – MFA spokesperson

Law enforcers initiate criminal proceedings on setting fire to doors of Ombudsperson's Secretariat, man from Kyiv region detained

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD